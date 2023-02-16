Search terms

In use for more than 30 years, ultrasound guidance can potentially decrease procedure time and increase accuracy, all without the use of ionizing radiation.  

Demonstrated results in Interventional radiology Ultrasound

1-min

Auto registration of images

Philips Fusion and Navigation delivers multi-modality image fusion with a streamlined workflow that enables fusion between ultrasound and CT/MR/PET/CBCT images in under one minute [2].

85%

increased efficiency

As demonstrated in the eL18-4, there is an 85% increased efficiency with uniform PureWave crystals (when compared to traditional piezoelectric (PZT) material in converting electrical input into acoustic output) [4].

Epiq elite

EPIQ Elite  

Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite Platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels. EPIQ shares the same workflow, interface and transducers as the Affiniti and Compact systems.

Affiniti thumb

Affiniti  

Affiniti’s broad range of transducers offer PureWave crystal technology and excellent superficial resolution and penetration, and combine with the system’s precision beamforming to deliver high image quality for abdominalimaging. Designed for walk-up usability, Affiniti is so intuitive that it requires minimal training on system use to be able to complete an exam and uses the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Compact systems. Light and with a small footprint and fold-down monitor, it easily navigates narrow hallways and tight spaces. 

Compact series

Compact 5000 Series  

Designed for mobility and performance, the Compact 5000 series shares the same workflow, interface and transducers as the EPIQ and Affiniti systems. With a quick boot-up and long battery life, the system is ready to go whenever you need it, so you can bring MSK ultrasound to wherever you need it.

Lumify thumb

Lumify

Use ultra-mobile Lumify handheld ultrasound to detect soft tissue injuries in any care setting, with high-definition imaging. SonoCT reinforces real tissue imaging while eliminating random artifacts. The entire unit fits into a small bag for easy transportation, so you can take ultrasound on the go.

Footnotes
 

[1]  Clinical effectiveness of PureWave technology in imaging obese patients, Oct 2012

[2]  Automatic registration brings new levels of simplicity to image fusion – advancing patient care, May 2016

[3] Results based on a 50-person single-center prospective randomized controlled trial; individual outcomes may vary.

Kim E, Patel RS, Fischman AM, Nowakowski S, Lookstein RA. CT-Guided Liver Biopsy With Electromagnetic Tracking: Results From a Single-Center Prospective Randomized Controlled Trial. AJR 2014; 203:W715–W723.

[4] As seen in, A comprehensive solution using the Philips eL18-4 PureWave linear transducer, 2018 

