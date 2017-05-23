Search terms
Somnolyzer 24x7 is a clinically validated sleep scoring system that improves sleep study scoring. By reducing the time sleep technicians spend on studies – typically by half – they are free to work on other important lab activities.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Simple to interpret "traffic light" system
Diminishes interscorer variability
Integration within Sleepware enables real-time scoring
Follows AASM standards to deliver excellent results
Detects visual features, same as in human scoring
Reduces time spent on manual scoring
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand