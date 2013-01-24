Home
Zenition 70 Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector

Zenition 70

Mobile C-arm with Flat Detector

Experience exceptional imaging clarity and flexibility for performing a wide variety of cases with our fourth generation Flat Detector systems. Part of the Zenition mobile C-arm family – a series of harmonized mobile C-arm that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.

  • Zenition mobile C-arm systems are available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local representative for availability in your market.
  • 1. Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with a Philips C-arm or with each other before.
  • 2. Eligible RightFit Service Agreements are available with Technology Maximizer.
  • 3. The clinical images are from Veradius Unity and do not represent the final image quality of the Zenition 70 mobile C-arm systems.

