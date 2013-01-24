Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

iE33 Ultrasound system

iE33 xMATRIX

Ultrasound system

Find similar products

Combining exceptional 2D and Live 3D image clarity in the same transducer and a host of easy-to-use tools, the iE33 xMATRIX echo system addresses the clinical needs of managing patients with cardiac disease.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
PureWave

PureWave - the power to image technically difficult patients

The biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years is PureWave crystal technology. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration in difficult patients with a single transducer and for excellent detailed resolution.
Live 3D

Live 3D without hassle

As the evidence mounts that volume imaging can provide highly relevant information, more and more clinicians are searching for a way to incorporate 3D imaging into their exams. The iE33 xMATRIX system removes the barriers to 3D imaging, giving clinicians the power to choose 2D, 3D or combination imaging without disrupting workflow. With the highly-ergonomic X5-1 transducer, a simple push of a button brings Live 3D imaging to any exam.
Remote Services

Remote Services increases uptime

Philips support services are designed to increase uptime. Our Remote Services connectivity allows for many advanced service features, including virtual on-site visits for clinical and technical support. Remote Desktop, “over the shoulder” system monitoring enables fast troubleshooting and training options.
xMATRIX

xMATRIX for leading-edge ultrasound transducer technology

Technology that delivers outstanding 2D image clarity on your most difficult-to-image patients, and then, with the touch of a button, converts to Live 3D. You can also obtain challenging views, such as apical two-chamber, more easily. Rather than manually rotating the transducer and searching for a window that isn’t obscured by ribs, you can use iRotate to electronically access the view within the acoustical window between ribs.
Dual-volume display

Dual-volume display shows more clinical information

By using dual-volume display, simultaneous views of the mitral valve from both the LA and LV aspect can be acquired. Use calibrated measurements on the Live 3D volume or MPR views without using a quantification program.
Live 3D TEE

Live 3D TEE for never before seen views

Live 3D transesophageal echo (TEE) is providing clinical cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anesthesiologists, interventional cardiologists, and echocardiographers with views of cardiac structure and function. It’s quick, reproducible, and quantifiable.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand