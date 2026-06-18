Disclaimer

1. Safety and efficacy of VH IVUS for use in the characterization of vascular lesions and tissue types has not been established.

2. Nair A, Margolis M, Kuban B, Vince D. Automated Coronary Plaque Characterisation with Intravascular Ultrasound Backscatter: Ex Vivo Validation. EuroIntervention. 2007; 3: 113-120

* Data on file

Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

Eagle Eye Platinum is distributed by InterMed in New Zealand.

Always read the label and follow the directions for use.

Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device.

Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.

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