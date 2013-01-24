Home
Achieva Refurbished MR System

Achieva 1.5T SE - DS

Refurbished MR System

Philips Achieva 1.5T SE provides the clinical results you need today and the potential to evolve into the future, with a cost model that makes it all surprisingly affordable.

Features
Pulsar HP gradients

Pulsar HP gradients deliver more power

New, more powerful Pulsar HP gradients provide excellent performance with gradient amplitudes up to 33 mT/m or slew rates up to 122 mT/m/ms.
PowerSave

PowerSave results in significant savings in energy bills

PowerSave adapts the system to use energy only when it's actually needed which reduces energy costs significantly.
FreeWave

FreeWave for ultra-fast scanning

With modular 32-channel architecture, FreeWave is designed to handle the large data streams of ultra-high resolution imaging (with matrices up to 2k x 2k). 4D-TRAK, k-t BLAST and other acceleration methods deliver ultra-fast scanning.
SENSE

SENSE the gold standard in parallel imaging

SENSE can be combined with various scan methods for clinical benefits such as reduced scan times, higher temporal resolution and enhanced spatial resolution.
Compact Siting

Compact Siting for economic installation

Our Compact Siting approach, which enables installation in an average of under 10 days, helps you get your MR system in operation quickly and economically.
ExamCards

ExamCards give you quick, easy and consistent MRI exams

An ExamCard contains all the scans required for a complete MR examination in one easy-to-use file that can be downloaded directly into a Philips MRI scanner. The easy way to eliminate the dead time of loading protocols and planning scans.
SmartExam

SmartExam brings consistency and reproducibility

SmartExam is a huge step forward in simplifying brain, spine and knee exams. It provides fully automated planning, scanning and processing in a single click for about 70% of your typical daily caseload.
Upgrade paths

Upgrade paths for economical growth

Easy upgrades are available at any time, for newer, more advanced clinical capabilities and even higher performance. With minimal upgrade times and a choice of upgrade paths, the system can expand to 16/32 RF channels.
Scalable platform

Scalable platform for high return on investment

The scalable design of the Achieva platform means that only software upgrades and minimal hardware changes are all you need to scale up your clinical capabilities, providing an economical path to keep your system up to date.
Elite Clinical Solutions

Elite Clinical Solutions to expand clinical offerings

Move into new clinical areas with these clinical solution sets that combine advanced imaging techniques with dedicated coils and meaningful workflow innovations. Available for neuro, musculoskeletal, body, breast, cardiac, and vascular applications.
NetForum

NetForum to easily exchange information with peers

NetForum is Philips online community of healthcare professionals. Members enjoy a unique opportunity to collaborate and share best practices and more between one another to maximize use of Philips products.

