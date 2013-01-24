Home
Tempus ALS Monitor/defibrillator

Tempus ALS

Monitor/defibrillator

Tempus ALS¹ is a modern approach to prehospital monitoring and defibrillation. The Tempus Pro monitor and Tempus LS defibrillator³ work together to create a powerful, reliable solution that empowers caregivers to focus on the patient, unburdened by their equipment.

Physical dimensions
Physical dimensions
Tempus LS size
  • 200 mm (7.9") x 164 (6.5") x 72 (2.8"), cube 142" (excluding rear clip)
Tempus LS weight
  • 2.0 kg (4.4 lb) nominal, including battery
Tempus Pro size
  • 263 mm (10.3") x 216 mm (8.5") x 100 mm (3.9"), cube 346"
Tempus Pro weight
  • 2.9 kg (6.4 lb), battery, excluding IP module, accessories and printer² (with printer, 3.2 kg(7 lb))
Control interface
Control interface
Tempus LS interface
  • Clearly labeled buttons
Event button
  • Quickly add drugs, fluids, therapies and interventions to the patient record
Tempus Pro alarms
Tempus Pro alarms
Settings
  • Adult, pediatric, neonate
Alarms
  • Adjustable ≤85 dBA at 1m
Alarm indicator
  • 360° alarm visible indicator lights
User configurable
  • Visual and audible alarms
Display
Display
Format
  • User-selectable display formats
Modes
  • High-contrast, NVG compatible
Tempus LS
  • Color, 145 mm (5.7"), 640x480 pixels
Tempus Pro
  • Color, 165 mm (6.5") 640x480 pixels, 130 klux daylight-readable display
Printer
Printer
High-resolution
  • 11.3mm (4") integrated thermal printer (optional)
On-screen trends & events
On-screen trends & events
Graphical and tabular format
  • All vital signs parameters
Records
  • Summary record of care of drugs, fluids, therapies and interventions
Battery and power
Battery and power
Tempus LS and Pro battery type
  • Rechargeable, user-replaceable lithium-ion battery
Tempus LS operating time
  • At least 300 shocks at 200 J from fully charged battery
Tempus LS monitoring time
  • Greater than 12 hours ECG monitoring from a fully charged battery
Tempus Pro operating time⁴
  • Min 10.75 hours (display brightness=60%) or min 11.5 hrs (display brightness=30%)⁵
  • ¹ Tempus ALS is a modular monitor/defibrillator system consisting of Tempus Pro monitor and Tempus LS or Tempus LS-Manual defibrillator.
  • ² Optional, additional feature.
  • ³ Tempus LS (AED & Manual mode) is not available in the US. Tempus LS-Manual (Manual mode only) is available for sale in the US.
  • ⁴ Test done without printing.
  • ⁵ With ECG, SpO₂, EtCO₂, temperature (x2) and NBP every 15 minutes and display active 50% of the time; max 14 hours with battery saving mode activated
  • ⁶ Reliable data transmission (EDS) data is streamed automatically during the initial assessment and transport of the patient using Enhanced Data Service (EDS) protocol. EDS is designed to ensure effective data transfer even when the underlying connectivity is poor or of low bandwidth.
  • C-MAC is the property of Karl Storz
  • Bluetooth is licensed by the Bluetooth SIG.
  • Masimo rainbowᵀᴹ SET®, PVI®, SpHb®, SpMet®, SpCO® and SpOCᵀᴹ are the property of Masimo Inc.
  • Oridion and Microstream are trademarks of Medtronic.

