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DigiTrak
DigiTrak
Dual Docking Station
ECG
DigiTrak
Dual Docking Station
ECG
The dual docking station downloads ECG files and accommodates both DigiTrak XT and DigiTrak Plus Holter recorders.
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Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
DigiTrak Dual Docking Station - Philips