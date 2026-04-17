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Goldway
Goldway
Lithium-Ion Battery, 11.1V 4800mAh
Batteries
Goldway
Lithium-Ion Battery, 11.1V 4800mAh
Batteries
This is a battery for Goldway patient monitors. 11.1V, 4,800mAh. 1 PCE/set.
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Goldway Lithium-Ion Battery, 11.1V 4800mAh - Philips