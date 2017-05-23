Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
BiPAP Ventilator

BiPAP AVAPS

Ventilator

Aligned with the same platform as our System One sleep therapy technology, the Philips Respironics BiPAP AVAPS Non-Invasive ventilator provides the comfort of pressure ventilation and the consistent efficacy of assured tidal volume.

Features
AVAPS

AVAPS automatically adapts to your patient's changing needs

Average Volume Assured Pressure Support (AVAPS) maintains optimal patient comfort while supporting patient care and treatment efficacy. It automatically adapts to disease progression, improves ventilation efficacy, and simplifies the titration process.
Bi-Flex technology

Bi-Flex technology enhances patient comfort

Bi-Flex pressure relief technology makes BiPAP therapy more like natural breathing by delivering pressure relief.
DirectView management and reporting software

DirectView management and reporting software for breath-by-breath detail

This software streamlines reporting to help identify adjustments needed for effective treatment and patient care. DirectView allows clinicians to select and order parameters, and export data to statistical applications in an open format.
Clinically proven algorithms

Clinically proven algorithms for advanced event detection

Continually monitor and adjust to a patient's changing therapy needs with clinically proven algorithms, including the adjustable EPAP.
Heated tube

Heated tube for more flexibility and patient comfort

The BiPAP AVAPS System One heated tube humidifier has a temperature sensor at the end of the heated tube to deliver the selected level of humidity to the patient, while providing protection against rainout. As a result, higher levels of humidity can be achieved for patients who could benefit from humidification.
Connectivity options

Connectivity options for data transfer

The BiPAP AVAPS is capable of information transfer by SD card and wired, wireless, and broadband modems. It also has onboard memory, which stores a patient's therapy data even when no SD card is present.
Digital Auto-Trak

Digital Auto-Trak for advanced leak detection

This technology enables optimum patient/ventilator synchrony, recognizes and compensates for leaks, and automatically adjusts variable trigger and cycle thresholds.
System One alignment

System One alignment for a wide range of accessories

The BiPAP AVAPS noninvasive ventilator aligns with the System One product family, leveraging accessories across all Philips Respironics sleep therapy and Non-Invasive ventilator devices.
System One Resistance Control

System One Resistance Control for complete system comfort

Resistance control enhances comfort by allowing the device and mask to work together optimally. Through simple settings, the technology instructs the device to compensate for variable resistance characteristics related to different masks. The result is synchronous pressure delivery and the assurance patients can enjoy the full benefit of our Flex comfort technologies no matter which Philips Respironics mask is used.
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Click here to learn more

Specifications

Encore/DirectView data capture and reporting
Encore/DirectView data capture and reporting
Patterns of use
  • Standard
Advanced event detection*
  • Standard
Reimbursement
  • RAD with backup rate
General system
General system
Data storage capacity SD Card (minimum)
  • >1 year(s)
Dimensions
  • 18 cm L x 14 cm W x 10 cm H (7" L x 5.5" W x 4" H)
Data storage capacity Display (minimum)
  • Compliance VIC, 1-, 7- and 30-day averages
Breath rate
  • 0 - 30 beats per minute
Pressure range
  • IPAP 4 - 30 cm H2O; EPAP 4 - 25 cm H2O; CPAP 4 - 20 cm H₂O
Flex pressure relief
  • 0 to 30 (S-mode)
Compliance meter
  • Breathing detection
Electrical requirements
  • 100-240 (50/60) VAC (Hz)
Weight without humidifier
  • 1.36 (3) kg (lbs)
Altitude compensation
  • Automatic
Starting ramp
  • 4 to EPAPmin
Device setup
  • LCD/control wheel/push button
Warranty
  • Two years (US only)
Ramp time
  • 0 to 45 min (5-min increments) minute(s)
Filters
  • Foam and optional ultra-fine
Humidification
  • Integrates with System One 60 Series humidifier and System One 60 Series Heated Tube humidifier
Miscellaneous
  • Lighted LEDs
On-board data storage capacity (minimum)
  • up to 3 months
Comfort features
Comfort features
Modes
  • CPAP, S, S/T, PC, T
Flex comfort
  • Bi-Flex

  • Philips Respironics devices with advanced event detection detect, respond to (some models), and log these advanced events: Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI), respiratory-related arousal (RERA), snore, flow limitation (FL), leak, vibratory snore (VS), obstructive airway apnea (OA), large leak (LL), clear airway apnea (CA), periodic breathing (PB), and hypopnea (H).

