AsthmaCheck Peak flow meter

AsthmaCheck Peak flow meter

Peak flow meter

AsthmaCheck offers the reliability of a highly accurate and portable peak flow meter due to its small, compact design. AsthmaCheck's easy-grip handle directs hands away from the airflow path and ensures accurate measurements every time.

Features
Three-zone management

Three-zone management helps compliance

This integrated system helps patient comply with treatment regiments. The color-coded indicators can be adjusted to delineate a patient's green, yellow, and red zones based on personal best peak flow.
Sturdy, durable construction

Sturdy, durable construction for peace of mind

The AsthmaCheck Peak Flow Meter is designed to be a reliable companion wherever your patients go. It's also top-rack dishwasher safe, for easy maintenance.
Comfortable mouthpiece

Comfortable mouthpiece is designed to increase compliance

NAEPP standards

NAEPP standards safeguard quality

This peak flow meter meets or exceeds National Asthma Education and Prevention Program Technical Standards for peak flow meters, based on American Thoracic Society Standardization of Spirometry 1994 Update.
Easy-grip handle

Easy-grip handle for accurate readings

The specially-shaped handle directs your patients' hands away from the airflow path, ensuring accurate and unobstructed measurements every time.
Easy-to-read scale

Easy-to-read scale is suitable for all ages

Specifications

Materials
Main Body
  • Impact-resistant ABS plastic
Scale
  • Hot-stamped, alcohol-resistant
Performance Data
Reproducibility
  • ≤5% or 10 L/min., whichever is greater
Accuracy
  • +/- 10% or 20 L/min., whichever is greater
Interdevice Variability
  • ≤10% or 20 L/min., whichever is greater
General system
Dimensions
  • 15.5 cm L x 5.8 cm W x 1.9 cm H (6.1" L x 2.3" W x 0.75" H)
Weight
  • 56.7 (2.0) grams (oz)
Calibration Data
Resolution
  • 10 l/min
Measurement Range
  • 60 to 810 l/min

