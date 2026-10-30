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IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips Fix Wall Clamp Mount
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the fix wall clamp mount available for Philips IntelliVue MP20/30 monitors.
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Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
M8040A C53*: Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Features
M8040A C53*: Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Fix wall mount kit does not include Table top mount.
Disclaimer
*Secure anchorage to the wall surface is the responsibility of the installer.
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