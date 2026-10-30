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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX Bed Hanger
IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX Bed Hanger
Mounting solutions
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX Bed Hanger
Mounting solutions
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the option available for mounting the IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to bed headboard or footboard.
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Technical support
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solutions GCX Bed Hanger
(278.53 KB)
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InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount
Features
InvelliVue MP2/X2: Bed Hook Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0062-90 Kit Includes: Hook allows MP2/X2 to be hung on a headboard or footboard.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solutions GCX Bed Hanger
PDF
|
278.53 KB
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