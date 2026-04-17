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Avalon FM20 and FM30 ITD System Cart for FM20/30 and IntelliSpace Perinatal
Avalon FM20 and FM30 ITD System Cart for FM20/30 and IntelliSpace Perinatal
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Avalon FM20 and FM30 ITD System Cart for FM20/30 and IntelliSpace Perinatal
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about a monitoring cart available for the Philips Avalon FM20/30 monitor.
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Technical support
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at no cost.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM40 and FM50 Mounting solution
(308.64 KB)
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FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit
Features
FM20/30 System-Cart: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. GW.5225.800 Kit includes: Monitor holder; pullout shelf; deskadapter; drawers (2x); keyboard drawer; shelf (1x380mm depth, 1x491mm depth).
Specifications
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
Tested
Max. load
50 kg / 110 lbs
Finish
Mushroom powder coated
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Avalon FM40 and FM50 Mounting solution
PDF
|
308.64 KB
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