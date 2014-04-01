Search terms

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Camlock Plate

Learn more about the options to mount a Camlock Plate to a flat surface.

Camlock Plate Mounting Kit || 1
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).

GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit Includes; Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).

