For Patient Monitoring

Philips RightFit Service Agreements for Philips patient care and monitoring solutions are designed to offer a wide variety of options. Six distinctly different configurations are available to fit your strategic vision and service priorities.
RightFit Protection* - five year software maintenance agreement
RightFit Value - flexible support to fit your budget
RightFit Value Alliance - reliable support for your in-house engineers
RightFit Support - critical backup for your in-house staff
RightFit Support Bench - fast, reliable repair service
RightFit Support Exchange - next day unit exchange
