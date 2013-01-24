Standard display trends

IntelliVue makes information in a clear manner available at the bedside. IntelliVue patient monitors include innovations that increase the value of the information collected at the bedside and at the headquarters.
|Echtzeit-Kurven
|
|Kurvengeschwindigkeit
|
|Auflösung
|
|Zeitraum
|
|Numerische Werte
|
|ST-Analysekureven
|
|Schlag-zu-Schlag (z.B. isntHF)
|
|Auflösung
|
|Zeitraum
|
|Komprimierte Kurve (z.B. Druck, CO2)
|
|Numerische Trends
|
|Trend-Tabellen & Trend-Diagramme
|
|Auflösung
|
|Zeitraum
|
|Trend-Diagramme (mit Referenzlinie)
|
|Abweichungsbalken
|
|Trendpfeil
|