SkyPlate Wireless portable X-ray detectors

SkyPlate

Wireless portable X-ray detectors

Enhance your DR workflow with a wireless portable X-ray detector that can be shared across our radiography systems. SkyPlate cassette-sized wireless portable detectors give you untethered access to a wide variety of patient applications.

Features
SkyPlate detectors come in two sizes for flexible performance. The large SkyPlate is perfect for free exams and in OR tables, whereas the smaller SkyPlate is tailor-made for common incubators as well as adult shoulder, skull, and extremity views.
Superb quality, rugged durability
Our SkyPlate portable Xray detectors are based on amorphous silicon with cesium iodide technology, which provides high image quality and excellent dose efficiency. Both SkyPlates feature a rugged design, allowing for cable-free handling and positioning.
SkyPlate and SkyFlow team to make your work flow
Your clinician always decides whether or not to use a grid. If they choose not to, our SkyFlow technology can provide grid-like image contrast without actually using one. Combine the large SkyPlate X-ray detector with SkyFlow, and your staff will be able to work quickly and conveniently, avoiding the time and effort of attaching and detaching a grid.

Specifications

Type
  • Digital CsI (Cesium lodide) flat detector (IS0 4090)
Housing and sensor protection material
  • Carbon fiber
Physical dimensions
  • 26.75 cm x 32.75 cm x 1.50 cm
Detector size
  • 24 cm x 30 cm (approx. 10" x 12")
Active area
  • 22.2 cm x 28.4 cm (approx. 8" x 11")
Image matrix size
  • 1500 x 1920 pixels
Detector pixels
  • 2.9 Megapixel
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
Image resolution
  • up to 3.38 Lp/mm
Weight (with battery)
  • 1.6 kg (3.5 lbs)
Max. patient weight
  • 100 kg (200 lbs) for weight bearing examinations
  • 135 kg (298 lbs) for distributed load, eg. for chest examination in bed
Physical dimensions
  • 38.35 cm x 45.95 cm x 1.50 cm
Detector size
  • 35 cm x 43 cm (approx. 14" x 17")
Active area
  • 34.48 cm x 42.12 cm (approx. 13" x 16")
Image matrix size
  • 2330 x 2846 pixels
Detector pixels
  • 6.6 Megapixel
Pixel size
  • 148 μm
Image resolution
  • up to 3.38 Lp/mm
Weight (with battery)
  • 2.8 kg (6.2 lbs) Except: North America, Korea, Japan, Singapore & China 3.0 kg (6.6 lbs)

