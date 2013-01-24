Home
When you have an integrated solution that brings together all the stages of a procedure, you can optimize your performance and offer superior patient care. Philips Azurion makes the process of image guided therapy smooth and optimized, providing a better user experience and empowering you to move quickly and confidently through every case.


But rather than reading about how Azurion can help your care environment, why not transport yourself into virtual reality and see it with your own eyes? Find out how high-quality imaging technology can work together with your world through the convenience of your smartphone.
What does this mean?
Our waiting lists were getting longer and our medical staff became tired because we had filled schedules that sometimes finished late. This new room allows us to carry out our work in good conditions and to decrease the waiting lists for our patients.”

– Ms. Emmanuelle Segalowitch, Directrice Clinique Rhône Durance, Avignon, France

Experience Azurion in virtual reality now!

Step 1. Open the video on your phone (you will need to have the
YouTube app installed)


Step 2. Click on the goggles icon on the bottom right of the screen


Step 3. Put your phone in your VR goggles and start experiencing!
Watch the video in VR on your phone

What your peers say about Azurion

Avignon

"Great team support" say clinical users in Interventional Cardiology at the Clinique Rhône Durance, Avignon, France.
Helsinki

With the opening of the TAYS Heart Hospital in Helsinki, Finland, a two week waiting time can be guaranteed from the referral. This is a big improvement compared to the general waiting times of three to nine months in specialized healthcare in Finland. 
Nieuwegein

Controlling everything from table side within the sterile field is one of the things valued by Interventional Radiology users at St. Antonius Hospital in Nieuwegein, The Netherlands.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

