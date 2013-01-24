Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

back to web page
Contract List

Contracts list can help you to quickly find information by applying the following filters:

 

Contract Header: filter by entering Contract Header

Contract Number: filter by entering Contract Number

Customer Purchase Order Number: filter by entering Customer Purchase Order Number

Service Plan: select specific Service Plan from the drop down list

Start & End Date: filter by selecting date range from the drop-down list

Location: filter by selecting Location(s) from the drop down list

Expiration Status: select specific status from the drop down list

  • Green: >90 days from today
  • Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today
  • Red: <30 days from today

Clear Filter: deletes previously established filters

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.