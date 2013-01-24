We offer the ability to activate End of Life Subscription for Installed Products. Using this functionality, you can generate EOL statements for individual installed products as well as receive automatically generated e-mails for products going End of Life.
To enable the EOL Subscription, go to My Profile.
Tick the box ‘End of Life Subscription’.
Select the number of months for which you would like to receive EOL mail.
The selected numbed of months defines the ‘window’ from which the system will send an e‑mail based on a installed product’s EOL. When multiple products reach their EOL on the same date, the user will receive only subscription e-mail.
EOL Mail button is visible only to the user with active EOL Subscription.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.