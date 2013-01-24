服務供應商

我們與第三方服務供應商合作，以協助我們執行、提供、改善、了解、訂製、支援，以及營銷我們的服務。

我們可能與以下服務供應商分享您的個人資料：

資訊科技及雲端供應商

這些服務供應商會提供運行應用程式或提供服務必需的硬件、軟件、網絡、儲存空間、交易服務及/或相關技術。

付款

我們與服務供應商合作，這些供應商可能處理您有關此應用程式的付款功能的金融資料，包括應用程式商店或處理您的付款的其他第三方。

這些服務供應商為 WorldPay。

Philips 要求其服務供應商對您的個人資料提供充分保護，與我們提供的保護具相當水平。我們要求我們的服務供應商處理您的個人資料時，必須跟從我們的指示、僅為上述的特定目的、存取提供特定服務所需的最少資料，及保護您的個人資料安全。

其他第三方

Philips 亦與其他第三方合作，這些第三方可能會為自己的目的處理您的個人資料。請在他們向您告知其私隱守則時，小心細閱他們的私隱聲明，包括他們收集何種個人資料、他們如何使用、處理及保護資料。

如 Philips 與第三方分享個人資料，而該第三方為自己的目的使用您的個人資料，Philips 將確保預先通知您及/或根據適用法例取得您的授權後才分享您的個人資料。

Philips 有時候會把業務或業務的一部分出售予另一公司。這種擁有權轉移可包括將您與該業務直接有關的個人資料轉移至收購公司。我們的私隱聲明下所有的權利與義務都可以經由合併、收購、重組，或資產出售，或法律行動或其他情況由 Phillips 自由分配至我們的關聯公司，而我們亦可將您的個人資料轉移至我們的任何關聯公司、繼承人實體，或新擁有者。



我們可與以下第三方分享您的個人資料：

ONVZ（僅限於荷蘭）

這些第三方可能會向您提供自己的服務。我們可能會應您的要求及/或根據適用法例向 ONVZ 分享您的個人資料。

跨境傳輸

您的個人資料可能於任何我們備有設施或我們委聘服務供應商的國家/地區儲存和處理，使用服務即代表您同意資訊轉移（如有）至您居住國家/地區以外的國家/地區，該國家/地區的資料保護條例或與您所屬的國家/地區有所不同。某些情況下，那些國家/地區的法院、執法機關、規管機構或安全機關或有權存取您的個人資料。

如果您身處於歐洲經濟區，您的個人資料可能轉移至我們的關聯公司或服務供應商，他們位處於受歐洲委員會認可為能夠根據歐洲經濟區標準提供充分資料保護的非歐洲經濟區國家/地區（這些國家/地區的完整名單可於 此處查閱 http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm。當資料由歐洲經濟區轉移至不獲歐洲委員會認可為具有充分保護的國家/地區，例如美國時，我們已執行足夠的措施，例如我們的顧客、供應商及業務夥伴資料的具約束力企業規則，及/或以歐洲委員會採用的標準合約條款以保護您的個人資料。您可以經由上述的連結或聯絡 privacy@philips.com 以獲取這些措施的副本。

我們會保留您的資料多久？

只要您的個人資料為收集資料的用途所必須或許可，我們就會保留您的個人資料。我們用於決定保留期限的條件包括：(i) 您使用應用程式及服務的時間長度；(ii) 有否我們必須遵從的法律義務；或 (iii) 基於我們的法律情況，保留資料是否合適（例如有關限制、約束或規管調查的適用法規）。





We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)

