Philips Sonicare 隱私權注意事項


本隱私權注意事項上次更新時間：2019 年 7 月 [25] 日。

Philips Sonicare (「應用程式」) 就如何改善刷牙和口腔衛生習慣向全世界的使用者提出建議 (「服務」)。該應用程式使用 Philips Sonicare 連接的牙刷 (「裝置」) 及/或應用程式。

 

本隱私權注意事項旨在幫助您在使用我們的服務時了解我們的隱私慣例，包括我們收集哪些資料、收集資料的原因以及我們用這些資料做什麼，以及您的個人權利。本隱私權注意事項應用於「裝置」及/或應用程式收集或處理的個人資料，這些資料由 Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC或其任何聯營公司或子公司 (「Philips」、「我們的」或「我們」) 控制或受其控制。

 

另請閱讀我們的 Cookie 注意事項和使用條款，其中描述了使用我們的服務須遵循的條款。

收集哪些個人資料以及用於哪些目的


當我們提供服務時，包括您存取、下載和安裝應用程式時，我們會收到或收集個人資料，詳情如下所述。
account data

敏感個人資料

我們收集以下口腔護理資料：

·         您裝置的刷牙資料，包括您的刷牙習慣、程序資訊，以及牙刷模式、位置、動作和壓力等感測器資料。

·         您的刷牙目標和其他口腔護理習慣/活動 (如使用牙線和漱口)、您在引導調查問卷和焦點區域的個性化頁面的回答 (例如您的牙菌斑堆積、出血區域、牙齦萎縮和潛在蛀牙)，以及您開始刷牙的位置 (亦即您想開始刷牙的口腔位置)。



我們收集這些資料以便為您提供服務，包括在您刷牙時為您提供意見和即時引導；為您提供自訂計劃以立即處理沒有刷到的位置；追蹤您的刷頭效果並提醒您何時更換刷頭；以及為您傳送漱口水或舌苔清潔提醒。我們也使用口腔護理資料來為您開發新產品和服務。

 

當您想收到應用程式內 Philips 產品推薦功能時，我們會處理您的口腔護理資料，以便為您推薦產品，並協助您達到最佳刷牙效果。

 

在收集任何敏感資料之前，我們將根據法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 9.2.a. 條通知您並徵得您的明確同意。除上述規定外，我們還要求您不要在應用程式上、透過應用程式或透過任何其他方式向我們傳送或披露任何敏感的個人資料 (例如身分證號碼、與種族或族裔相關的資訊、政治觀點、宗教、哲學或其他信仰、健康、性生活或性取向、生物識別或遺傳特徵、犯罪背景或工會會員資格)。

閱讀詳情收起詳情

帳戶資料

我們在您建立帳戶時收集您的個人資料。您可以使用 MyPhilips 帳戶或使用社群媒體基本資料登入應用程式。我們收集的個人資料可能包括您的名字、電子郵件地址、國家/地區、語言和密碼。對於中國使用者，我們會收集使用者的電話號碼。


  • §如果您選擇透過社群媒體登入，我們收集的個人資料可能包括您的基本公眾資料 (例如個人資料照片、識別碼、性別、個人資料網址、生日、首頁和位置) 和電子郵件。在此情況下，您的社群媒體提供者可能會收集您正使用該應用程式並使用您的社群媒體帳戶登入的相關資訊。請仔細閱讀您的社群媒體提供者的隱私權注意事項 (例如 FacebookGoogle) 來瞭解他們的隱私慣例，包括其所收集的個人資料類型、使用方式、處理方法和保護措施。
 
  • §所收集的個人資料用於建立和管理您的帳戶。您可以使用您的帳戶安全登入應用程式。如果您建立了 MyPhilips 帳戶以登入該應用程式，我們將向您傳送一封歡迎電子郵件，以驗證您的使用者名稱和密碼、與您溝通以回覆您的查詢、向您傳送嚴格的服務相關公告或直接行銷通訊 (如您選擇接受)。您還可以使用 MyPhilips 帳戶訂購 Philips 產品或服務、參與促銷或遊戲、參與和 Philips 促銷相關的社群媒體活動 (如按「讚」或「分享」)，並參與產品測試或調查。
 
  • 由於我們使用您的帳戶資料來提供服務，因此我們認為此處理對於履行您作為當事方締結的契約為必要之舉，且符合法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 6.1.(b) 條規定。
閱讀詳情收起詳情
Data filled in by you

裝置資料

我們可能會在您安裝、存取或使用裝置時收集特定於裝置的資訊，包括您的唯一使用者裝置編號。

 

應用程式也會記錄 (i) 您裝置的使用時間和電池電力；和 (ii) 刷頭的類型和使用期限。

我們使用這些資料將裝置連線到應用程式、追蹤刷頭效果並提醒您何時更換刷頭。

由於我們僅出於服務目的而處理您的裝置資料，因此我們認為，此處理對於履行您作為當事方締結的契約為必要之舉，且符合法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 6.1.(b) 條規定。

 

  • 所收集的資料會用於向您提供實時口氣質素結果、追蹤特定模式，並提供個人化的指導及輔導，以改善您的口氣得分及口腔護理習慣。
閱讀詳情收起詳情
Cookies

Cookie

在某些國家/地區，我們使用 Cookie、標籤或類似技術 (簡稱「Cookie」) 來運行、提供、改進、理解和自訂我們的服務。Cookie 可以識別您的行動裝置並收集您的個人資料，包括您的唯一使用者裝置編號、行動裝置的 IP 地址、您使用的行動網際網路瀏覽器或作業系統的類型、作業階段和使用資料，或與服務相關的效能資訊 (即有關您使用應用程式的資訊)。

 

使用 Cookie 之前，我們會徵得您的同意。如需在此應用程式中使用 Cookie 的更多資訊，請閱讀我們的 Cookie 注意事項，您可以在應用程式的隱私設定下找到該注意事項。

閱讀詳情收起詳情
Location data

位置資料

您允許系統存取位置資料時，我們可收集您的流動裝置的地理位置。您可隨時透過應用程式或流動裝置的設定封鎖地理位置收集。

 

  • 使用「支援網頁」上的「尋找附近的 Philips 零售店」功能，即代表您接受與 Philips 分享您的位置資料。如果您使用我們的位置功能，系統會根據您的位置資料指出附近的零售店，或顯示您所在國家/地區的客戶服務聯絡資料。

交易資訊

在您支付我們的服務費用時，我們可能會收到來自應用程式商店或處理您付款之其他協力廠商的訊息和確認，如付款收據。


客戶支援

當您需要客戶支援時，我們可能會要求您向我們提供您使用我們服務的相關資訊，包括您與 Philips 的互動及您的聯絡方式，以便我們提供所需的支援。我們營運並提供服務，包括提供客戶支援，以及改進、修復和自訂我們的服務。當您與我們聯絡時，我們也會使用您的資訊回覆您。

 

我們認為，處理客戶支援資料對於履行您作為當事方締結的契約為必要之舉，且符合法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 6.1.(b) 條規定。
Combined data

綜合資料

我們可能會綜合您的個人資料 (包括帳戶資料和 Cookie) 與在您互動期間以及使用 Philips 數位管道 (如社群媒體、網站、電子郵件、應用程式和互聯產品) 時收集的資料，包括您的 IP 地址、Cookie、行動裝置資訊、您點按或點選的通訊材料、位置詳細資訊以及您瀏覽的網站。

 

我們使用您的綜合資料來改進應用程式、裝置和服務的內容、功能和可用性，以及開發新產品和服務。在此情況下，我們認為您的綜合資料的處理應基於 Philips 的合法權益，且符合法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 6.1.(f) 條規定。在根據本節所述目的處理任何敏感資料之前，我們將根據法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 9.2.a. 條通知您，並徵得您的明確同意。我們可能匯總您的綜合資料，刪除個別的個人資料，以建立出版物、演示文稿、報告或其他 (行銷) 通訊材料；我們可以將其用於內部和外部目的。

 

如果您根據自己的偏好和線上行為選擇接收可能與您相關的 Philips 產品、服務、活動和促銷的促銷資訊，我們可能會透過電子郵件、電話和其他數位管道 (行動應用程式和社群媒體) 向您傳送行銷和促銷資訊。為了能夠根據您的偏好和行為自訂通訊，並為您提供更相關和個性化的體驗，我們可能會分析您的綜合資料。在向您傳送任何促銷通訊之前，我們會徵求您的同意。

閱讀詳情收起詳情

權限

當應用程式需要獲得存取行動裝置感測器 (例如相機、Wi-Fi、地理位置或藍牙) 或其他資料 (例如照片、議程或聯絡人) 的權限時，我們將徵求您的同意。


  • 藍牙。應用程式需要透過藍牙與裝置連線。您可以隨時透過行動裝置的設定來封鎖藍牙連線。
  • 定位。Android 作業系統需要粗略的地理位置，才能連線到您的裝置。

 

 iOS 作業系統需要地理位置來識別附近何時有應用程式及裝置。然而，Philips 將不會以任何方式處理此類資料。該資料將保留在您的行動裝置上 Philips 可存取的應用程式內。如果您刪除自己的基本資料和/或應用程式，該資料將從您的行動裝置中刪除。

您可以隨時透過行動裝置的設定來封鎖地理位置的收集動作。

 

  • 檔案。應用程式會要求存取行動裝置的檔案，以存放語言組態和應用程式用來操作的其他檔案 (例如圖形、媒體檔案或其他大型程式資產)。如果您刪除應用程式，該資料將從您的行動裝置中刪除。
 
  • 有時您必須符合具備相關權限的技術前提條件，才能存取行動裝置作業系統。在這種情況下，應用程式可能要求您存取此類感測器或資料的權限。不過在我們需要向您提供服務且僅在您同意之後，我們才會收集此類資料。

 

閱讀詳情收起詳情
Third parties

個人資料與誰共享？


Philips 可能會根據本隱私權注意事項及/或適用法律，向協力廠商服務提供者、業務合作夥伴或其他協力廠商披露您的個人資料。

 

服務提供者

我們與協力廠商服務提供者合作，幫助我們營運、提供、改進、理解、自訂、支援和行銷我們的服務。

 

我們可能會與以下服務提供者共享您的個人資料：

 

 

  • IT 和雲端服務提供者

這些服務提供者提供執行應用程式或提供服務所需的必要硬體、軟體、網路、儲存裝置、交易服務及/或相關技術。

 

 

  •  付款

我們與 WorldPay 合作；WorldPay 是一家服務提供者，負責處理與此應用程式付款功能相關的財務資料，包括應用程式商店或處理您付款的其他協力廠商。

 

Philips 要求其服務提供者為您的個人資料提供足夠的保護層級，類似於我們提供的層級。我們要求服務提供者僅根據我們的指示且僅出於上述特定目的處理您的個人資料，以獲取提供特定服務所需的最少量資料，並保護您個人資料的安全。

 

其他協力廠商

Philips 還可能與出於其自身目的而處理您個人資料的協力廠商合作。如果 Philips 與出於其自身目的而使用您個人資料的協力廠商共享您的個人資料，Philips 將確保在共享您的個人資料之前，根據適用法律通知您及/或獲得您的同意。在此情況下，請仔細閱讀他們的隱私權注意事項，因為他們會告知他們的隱私慣例，包括他們收集的個人資料類型、使用方式、處理方法和保護措施。

 

Philips 有時會將業務或業務的一部分出售給另一家公司。該等所有權轉讓可能包括將與該業務直接相關的您的個人資料轉讓給收購公司。隱私權注意事項中的所有權利和義務均可由 Philips 自由轉讓給我們的任何聯營公司，這可能牽涉到合併、收購、重組或出售資產；我們也可能透過法律或其他方式，將您的個人資料轉讓給我們的任何聯營公司、後繼實體或新擁有者。

 

在您的請求下，我們可能與以下協力廠商共享您的個人資料：

 

  • Delta Dental (僅限美國)。
  • ONVZ (僅限荷蘭)。
  • Amazon (如果您所在的國家/地區提供 Amazon DRS；詳情如下所述)。

 

 

這些協力廠商可能為您提供他們自己的服務。我們可能應您的要求及/或根據適用法律，與這些協力廠商共享您的個人資料。

 

 

Amazon Dash Replenishment Services

在某些國家/地區，我們支援 BrushSync 再訂購服務 (「BrushSync」)。當您訂閱 BrushSync 時，應用程式將透過 Amazon 的 Dash Replenishment Service (「DRS」) 為您自動下達刷頭訂單。出於該等目的，您必須登入您的 Amazon 帳戶，Amazon 將為您提供其自身的服務。請閱讀 Amazon 的條款及細則隱私權注意事項，因為他們會告知其隱私慣例，包括其所收集的個人資料類型、使用方式、處理方法和保護措施。

 

當您設定 BrushSync 訂閱時，我們將與 Amazon 共享您的以下資料：裝置序號、裝置型號 (hx 編號)，以及何時需要訂購新刷頭 (「BrushSync 資料」)。為了追蹤您的訂閱，我們將儲存您的 Amazon 客戶 ID。如果您取消訂閱 BrushSync，我們將刪除此客戶 ID。您可隨時使用應用程式「我的刷頭」頁面中的「再訂購」設定 (i) 暫停或變更訂單；及/或 (ii) 透過 Amazon 取消任何訂單。

 

在您訂閱 BrushSync 時，由於我們僅出於上述目的處理您的 BrushSync 資料和 Amazon 客戶 ID，因此我們認為，此處理對於履行您作為當事方締結的契約為必要之舉，且符合法規 (EU) 2016/679 第 6.1.(b) 條規定。

 

 

跨境轉移

您的個人資料可能在我們擁有設施或我們聘用服務提供者所在的任何國家/地區進行儲存和處理，並且透過使用服務，即表示您確認資訊 (如有) 會轉移到您所在國家/地區以外的國家/地區，這些國家/地區的資料保護規則與您所在國家/地區不同。在某些情況下，這些其他國家/地區的法院、執法機構、監管機構或安全機構可能有權存取您的個人資料。

 

如果您位於歐洲經濟區內，您的個人資料可能會被轉移至歐洲經濟區國家外部之歐洲委員會、按歐洲經濟區標準認可為提供充分資料保護的附屬機構或服務提供者 (這些國家的完整清單詳見此處 http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm)。對於從歐洲經濟區轉移資料至歐洲委員會認為不合適的國家 (如美國)，我們已採取適當的措施，例如針對客戶、供應商和業務合作夥伴資料約束性公司規則，及/或由歐盟委員會通過的標準契約條款，以保護您的個人資料。您可以按以上連結或聯絡 privacy@philips.com，以獲取這些措施的副本。

 

我們會將您的資料保留多久？

我們會根據收集您的個人資料的目的，在需要或准許的時間內保留您的個人資料。我們確定保留期時所用的標準包括：(i) 您使用應用程式和服務的時間長度；(ii) 我們是否有法律義務；或 (iii) 根據我們的法律地位 (例如適用的訴訟時效、訴訟或監管調查)，是否建議保留。

閱讀詳情收起詳情

服務供應商

我們與第三方服務供應商合作，以協助我們執行、提供、改善、了解、訂製、支援，以及營銷我們的服務。

 

我們可能與以下服務供應商分享您的個人資料：

 

  • 資訊科技及雲端供應商

這些服務供應商會提供運行應用程式或提供服務必需的硬件、軟件、網絡、儲存空間、交易服務及/或相關技術。

 

  • 付款

我們與服務供應商合作，這些供應商可能處理您有關此應用程式的付款功能的金融資料，包括應用程式商店或處理您的付款的其他第三方。

這些服務供應商為 WorldPay。

 

Philips 要求其服務供應商對您的個人資料提供充分保護，與我們提供的保護具相當水平。我們要求我們的服務供應商處理您的個人資料時，必須跟從我們的指示、僅為上述的特定目的、存取提供特定服務所需的最少資料，及保護您的個人資料安全。

 

其他第三方

Philips 亦與其他第三方合作，這些第三方可能會為自己的目的處理您的個人資料。請在他們向您告知其私隱守則時，小心細閱他們的私隱聲明，包括他們收集何種個人資料、他們如何使用、處理及保護資料。

 

如 Philips 與第三方分享個人資料，而該第三方為自己的目的使用您的個人資料，Philips 將確保預先通知您及/或根據適用法例取得您的授權後才分享您的個人資料。

 

Philips 有時候會把業務或業務的一部分出售予另一公司。這種擁有權轉移可包括將您與該業務直接有關的個人資料轉移至收購公司。我們的私隱聲明下所有的權利與義務都可以經由合併、收購、重組，或資產出售，或法律行動或其他情況由 Phillips 自由分配至我們的關聯公司，而我們亦可將您的個人資料轉移至我們的任何關聯公司、繼承人實體，或新擁有者。


我們可與以下第三方分享您的個人資料：

 

  • ONVZ（僅限於荷蘭）

這些第三方可能會向您提供自己的服務。我們可能會應您的要求及/或根據適用法例向 ONVZ 分享您的個人資料。

 

跨境傳輸

您的個人資料可能於任何我們備有設施或我們委聘服務供應商的國家/地區儲存和處理，使用服務即代表您同意資訊轉移（如有）至您居住國家/地區以外的國家/地區，該國家/地區的資料保護條例或與您所屬的國家/地區有所不同。某些情況下，那些國家/地區的法院、執法機關、規管機構或安全機關或有權存取您的個人資料。

 

如果您身處於歐洲經濟區，您的個人資料可能轉移至我們的關聯公司或服務供應商，他們位處於受歐洲委員會認可為能夠根據歐洲經濟區標準提供充分資料保護的非歐洲經濟區國家/地區（這些國家/地區的完整名單可於 此處查閱 http://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm。當資料由歐洲經濟區轉移至不獲歐洲委員會認可為具有充分保護的國家/地區，例如美國時，我們已執行足夠的措施，例如我們的顧客、供應商及業務夥伴資料的具約束力企業規則，及/或以歐洲委員會採用的標準合約條款以保護您的個人資料。您可以經由上述的連結或聯絡 privacy@philips.com 以獲取這些措施的副本。

 

我們會保留您的資料多久？

只要您的個人資料為收集資料的用途所必須或許可，我們就會保留您的個人資料。我們用於決定保留期限的條件包括：(i) 您使用應用程式及服務的時間長度；(ii) 有否我們必須遵從的法律義務；或 (iii) 基於我們的法律情況，保留資料是否合適（例如有關限制、約束或規管調查的適用法規）。



We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.

閱讀詳情收起詳情
Choices and rights

您的選擇和權利

如果您想要提交請求以存取、糾正、刪除、限制或反對處理您之前提供給我們的個人資料，或者您想要提交請求，出於將其傳輸給另一家公司 (在適用法律規定的資料遷移權利範圍內) 之目的接收個人資料電子副本，可透過 privacy@philips.com 與我們聯絡。我們將根據適用法律回應您的請求。



在您的請求中，請說明您希望存取、糾正、刪除，限制或反對其處理的個人資料。為保障您的權益，我們只會實施與您帳戶、電子郵件地址或其他帳戶資訊 (用於向我們傳送您的請求) 相關個人資料的請求，且我們可能需要在實施您的請求前核實您的身分。我們會嘗試盡快在合理可行的情況下遵照您的要求。

 

如果我們需要您同意收集及/或處理您的個人資料，您可隨時撤銷您的同意，但這不會影響我們在您撤銷前基於您的同意處理您個人資料的合法性。

 

請注意，如果您使用您的 (部分) 選擇和權利，可能無法全部或部分使用我們的服務。

閱讀詳情收起詳情
We protect your personal data

我們保護您的個人資料

 

我們認真履行職責，保護您委託給 Philips 的資料，以防止意外或未經授權的變更、遺失、誤用、披露或存取。Philips 使用各種安全技術、技術和組織措施來協助保護您的資料。為達到此目的，我們實施存取控管、使用防火牆和安全協定等措施。

我們會認真保護您交託予 Philips 的資料，使其免受意外或未經授權更改、遺失、濫用、透露或存取。Philips 使用多種保安技術、技術及機構措施協助保護您的資料。為了這個目的，我們使用存取控制、防火牆及保安協定等措施。

閱讀詳情收起詳情
Special information for parents

適用於父母的特殊資訊

 

儘管根據適用法律的規定，服務並非針對兒童，但 Philips 的政策是遵守法律，即在收集、使用或披露兒童的個人資料之前需要獲得父母或監護人的許可。我們致力於保護兒童的隱私需求，並強烈鼓勵父母和監護人積極參與孩子的線上活動和興趣。

如果父母或監護人發現孩子在未經同意的情況下向我們提供個人資料，請透過 privacy@philips.com 與我們聯絡。如果我們發現孩子向我們提供了個人資料，我們將從我們的檔案中刪除其資料。

雖然服務並非針對適用法例下定義的兒童，Philips 的政策遵從法律規定，要求家長或監護人許可，方可以收集、使用或透露兒童的個人資料。我們致力保護兒童的私隱需要，而我們強烈鼓勵家長與監護人在兒童的網上活動與興趣上擔任積極角色。

 

如果家長或監護人發現兒童未經他們的同意向我們提供了其個人資料，請透過privacy@philips.com 聯絡我們。如果發現有兒童向我們提供了個人資料，我們將從檔案中刪除此類資料。

閱讀詳情收起詳情
Local specific information

當地特定資訊：您的加州隱私權 (僅限美國)

 

加州民法典第 1798.83 節規定，身為加州居民的客戶可每年免費向我們索取，我們在上一曆年出於直接行銷目的向協力廠商披露的個人資料 (如有) 的相關資訊。如果適用，此資訊將包括共享的個人資料類別清單，以及我們在上一曆年共享資訊的所有協力廠商名稱和地址。如果您是加州居民並且想提出此類請求，請瀏覽我們的隱私網站：http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

加州居民法例第 1798.83 條容許加州居民客戶向我們每年一次免費要求及獲得上一個日曆年度有關我們向第三方披露用作直銷用途的個人資料（如有）。如適用，此資訊包括多個類別已分享的個人資料，以及於上一日曆年度，我們與其分享資訊的所有第三方的姓名及地址。若您為加州居民，並希望作出該等要求，請瀏覽我們的私隱網站： http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

閱讀詳情收起詳情
Changes to the privacy notice

本隱私權注意事項的變更

 

我們的服務可能會不時出現異動，恕不另行通知。因此，我們保留隨時修改或更新本隱私權注意事項的權利。我們更新本隱私權注意事項時，也會一併更新本隱私權注意事項頂部的日期。

 

建議您定期檢閱本隱私權注意事項的最新版本。

 

新的隱私權注意事項將在發佈後立即生效。如果您不同意修改後的注意事項，則應變更您的偏好，或考慮停止使用我們的服務。在這些變更生效後繼續存取或使用我們的服務，即表示您已被告知並同意經修訂的隱私權注意事項。

我們的服務可能不時變更而不事先通知您。因此，我們保留不時修改或更新此私隱聲明的權利。我們更新此私隱聲明時，亦會更新此私隱聲明頂部的日期。

 

我們鼓勵您定期檢視此私隱聲明的最新版本。

 

新版私隱聲明在發佈後即時生效，若您不同意經修改的聲明，您應修改您的偏好設定，或考慮停止使用我們的服務。於變更生效後繼續存取或使用我們的服務，即代表您同意經修改的私隱聲明。

閱讀詳情收起詳情
Contact

聯絡我們

如果您對本隱私權注意事項或 Philips 使用您個人資料的方式有任何疑問，請透過 privacy@philips.com 聯絡我們的資料保護長。或者，您有權向您所在國家或地區的適格主管機構提出投訴。

 

Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC

22100 Bothell Everett Highway,

WA 98042, Bothell