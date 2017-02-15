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  • HX9990 image

    Philips Sonicare 電動牙刷

    臨床實證
    溫和潔淨

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  • SP9860 image

    Philips 頂尖電鬚刨
    精密貼面 
    精巧舒適

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  • IPL BRI958/00

    Lumea IPL 彩光脫毛器

    專業脫毛
    持久淨滑

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    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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  • HD9980 Philips Airfryer

    雙速萬用氣炸烤焗爐
    Rapid CombiAir 技術
    打破傳統氣炸規限
    解鎖更多煮食可能

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  • AMF870/35

    Air Performer
    全球首創AI智能 三合一冷﹑暖風
    空氣清新機

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  • FC6823 image

    AquaTrio 3合1雙滾刷吸塵洗地機
    吸塵、洗地、除菌 1 Take 過

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  • AIS8540

    All-in-One蒸氣熨燙系統
    重新定義
    熨燙體驗

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  • EP2330/10


    一鍵享受
    雲朵般極致體驗

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  • 耳機系列


    金響大師, 極致高解析音效

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  • 耳機系列


    細膩音樂，
    隨心律動

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    人氣商品

      打破界限
      邁向健康生活

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      SkinIQ S9000系列電鬚刨

      SkinIQ S9000系列電鬚刨

      卓越的貼面感
      給你獨一無二的剃鬚體驗

      進一步瞭解
      BLDC高速負離子電風筒

      BLDC高速負離子電風筒

       

      我們最輕巧高速的系列

      進一步瞭解
      飛利浦香港Facebook專頁

      飛利浦的Facebook專頁

       

      Philips Hong Kong Facebook

      Philips Men Facebook

      Philips Beauty Facebook

      成為 My Philips 會員

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