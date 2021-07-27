為學校和工作場所等場地帶來更潔淨的空氣

去除 99.97% 室內污染物，包括病毒和致敏原，打造更健康的室內空間*
自疫情爆發以來，空氣質素的意識有所提高，但您知道室內空氣的污染程度可能是室外空氣的 2 至 5 倍？Philips 空氣清新機可讓您重返工作崗位，同時為您的學生、員工和客戶提供潔淨的空氣。
世衛認為接觸和飛沫是新冠肺炎(Covid-19) 的主要傳播途徑。氣溶膠傳播可能發生在特定環境中，特別在室內、擠擁和通風欠佳的空間，感染者在這些空間（例如餐廳）長時間與人相處。
An indoor air purifier detects and captures pollutants in the air, including aerosols that can contain viruses. The particles get trapped by the fibers of the HEPA NanoProtect filter, and clean air is released back into the indoor space.
Aerosols are solid or liquid particles of small size (<5 micron), that remain airborne for prolonged periods – and can carry viruses.
Philips air purifiers create circulation in an indoor environment, which draws air through its filters and chapters viruses together with other pollutants as small as 0.003 microns.
Viruses can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak or breathe. These particles range in size from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols.
The virus will lose viability since there is no host cell inside the filters.
德國法蘭克福歌德大學的一項獨立研究發現，便攜式空氣清新機有助降低課室的氣溶膠水平。根據實驗結果和其後理論模型，研究人員得出結論，空氣清新機是重要的額外預防措施。
潔淨空氣輸送率是量度空氣清新機在一定時間內能夠過濾多少空氣（立方米）的全球標準。因此，CADR 越高，淨化越快。
空氣流量只測量風速，因此它只能告知我們有多少空氣排出。空氣流量無法告訴我們空氣的潔淨程度。
因此，在選購空氣清新機時，CADR 是合適的參考數據。
處於睡眠模式時，空氣清新機以近乎靜音的模式運作，讓您專心工作。
需要更換濾網時，Philips 空氣清新機會顯示訊息。操作快速簡便，可使用長達 3 年。
Philips 空氣清新機備有數種速度設定，以配合您的場地和需要。此外，它的耗電量與標準燈泡相同，可全天候使用。
Philips 擁有一支由 100 多名從事空氣淨化工作的科學家、醫生和工程師組成的團隊，在醫療科技領域擁有悠久的傳統，並已成為空氣清新機的全球領導者之一。
*來源：Euromonitor International Ltd; Consumer Appliances 2020 ed; “leading” defined as top 10 brands by volume sales; 2019 data.
新冠肺炎 (Covid-19) 在全球迅速蔓延，將室內空氣質素的關注引領至全新角度。現在，我們對空氣質素越來越重視 - 不論在家、辦公室，還是學校。除了社交距離、佩戴口罩和保持個人衛生等預防新冠肺炎 (Covid-19) 的措施外，使用空氣清新機亦成為防止呼吸飛沫傳播的有效方法。 Philips 為不同房間尺寸和需求提供各式空氣清新機，以過濾病毒、細菌、致敏原和家居灰塵。
氣溶膠研究學會與 185 位國際專家5發表了一份立場論文，清楚說明和解釋目前經常使用的術語「氣溶膠」6，以及相關的氣溶膠過程。GAeF 藉此協助了解可能的傳播途徑，為應對 SARS-CoV-2 病毒引起的疫情作出貢獻。作為這項研究的一部分，除了接觸和飛沫傳播外，氣溶膠亦被視為重要的傳播途徑。
多年來，室內空氣質素的意識不斷提升。我們對呼吸的空氣越來越重視 - 不論在家中、辦公室，還是學校。2020 年新冠肺炎 (Covid-19) 在全球迅速蔓延，使大家對這些意識有所提高。
Philips 空氣清新機旨在提供同類產品中最佳的空氣淨化效能，以應付消費者日常實際生活的需要。它適用於活動量高的室內環境，例如家中的廚房和客廳、學校、課室、工作場所、餐廳、零售店等。為達致最佳效能，空氣清新機必須提供高空氣淨化率（根據業界標準以 CADR 量度）。Philips 為了提升對危險粒子、致敏原和氣溶膠病毒的防護，因此優化我們的產品以達到更高 CADR。CADR 代表潔淨空氣輸送率，用作量度過濾效率和空氣流量。
過濾效率以特定粒子大小的粒子分離比例來量度。Philips 對過濾效率的量度低至 0.3 微米（估計為最難過濾的粒子大小）和 0.003 微米（可量度的最小粒子）。空氣流量以通過濾網的空氣流量來量度，當空氣通過濾網的阻力較小時，空氣流量便最大。
HEPA-13 / H13 是著名的空氣濾網業界標準，符合歐盟標準 EN1822。經認證的 HEPA-13 濾網可確保過濾 99.95% 最難過濾的粒子（MPPS，根據歐洲標準）。MPPS 是「穿透力最高的粒子大小」，亦即任何濾網最難過濾的粒子大小，這不一定是最細小的粒子。可是，HEPA-13 標準存在一些重要限制。其中之一是沒有考慮空氣淨化率（根據業界標準以 CADR 量度），空氣淨化率在消費者的日常現實生活中更為重要。
Philips NanoProtect HEPA 濾網可過濾 99.97% 0.3 微米的粒子。空氣淨化率 (CADR) 越高，對危險的粒子、致敏原和氣溶膠病毒的防護效果越好。因此，NanoProtect HEPA 濾網在消費者的日常現實生活中比經認證的傳統 HEPA-13 濾網更佳。它能以更快速度清除更多不同大小的粒子，同時可降低耗電和物料成本，從而減少我們消費者所需的成本。
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
最好通过最新版的 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 查看我们的网站。