Air purification

空氣淨化

為學校和工作場所等場地帶來更潔淨的空氣


每個人都在尋找方法提供更安全的共用空間，而重要的是我們攜手共同肩負責任

尋找您的產品

更安全、更健康的室內空氣

 

去除 99.97% 室內污染物，包括病毒和致敏原，打造更健康的室內空間*
WiFi

AC3033/30

 

只需數分鐘即可去除空氣中的污染物和致敏原
4000i series
4000i series
XL（65 平方米）
每小時 520 立方米 (CADR)
了解更多 
3000i series
WiFi

AC4558/31

 

只需數分鐘即可去除空氣中的污染物和致敏原
4000i series
4000i series
L（48 平方米）
每小時 400 立方米 (CADR)
了解更多 
4000i series
WiFi

AC2936/33

 

只需數分鐘即可去除空氣中的污染物和致敏原
4000i series
4000i series
L（46 平方米）
每小時 380 立方米 (CADR)
了解更多
2000i series

AC1715/30

適用於中小型空間的全能空氣清新機
Size
Speed
M（38 平方米）
每小時300立方米 (CADR)
了解更多
1000 series

AC0820/30及AC0830/30

機身小巧，輕鬆淨化空氣
Size
Speed
S（24 平方米）
每小時 190 立方米 (CADR)
了解更多
800 series
WiFi
DE5205/39
空氣淨化抽濕機
Size
Speed
M（31 平方米）
每小時 270 立方米 (CADR)
了解更多
Air purifier
AMF220/35
3 合 1 風扇、暖風清新機
Size
Speed
M（20 平方米）
每小時 165 立方米 (CADR)
了解更多
Fan and heater

有關大型訂單或特殊要求


請聯絡：
air-purifiers.hk@philips.com
Purifiers
*可過濾流經濾網的空氣中 99.97% 污染物、花粉和灰塵。
**房間面積根據 GB/T8801-2015 測試而得出的香煙煙霧 CADR 結果之 NRCC-5401 標準計算。
***微粒 CADR 由第三方實驗室根據 GB/T8801-2015 進行測試。
比較所有空氣清新機

影響

讓我們重返工作崗位

 

自疫情爆發以來，空氣質素的意識有所提高，但您知道室內空氣的污染程度可能是室外空氣的 2 至 5 倍？Philips 空氣清新機可讓您重返工作崗位，同時為您的學生、員工和客戶提供潔淨的空氣。

業務範疇：

Schools and universities
學校與大學
Retirement
護老院
Offices
辦公室
Healthcare
醫療
Hospitality
酒店業
Restaurants
餐廳

Philips 空氣清新機如何協助您的業務

youtube video

新冠肺炎 (Covid-19) 和其他病毒

空氣清新機有助減少辦公室或工作場所中的空氣污染物，包括病毒

Woman with mask

氣溶膠傳播

世界衛生組織（世衛）確認新冠肺炎 (Covid-19) 也可以透過氣溶膠傳播。

 

世衛認為接觸和飛沫是新冠肺炎(Covid-19) 的主要傳播途徑。氣溶膠傳播可能發生在特定環境中，特別在室內、擠擁和通風欠佳的空間，感染者在這些空間（例如餐廳）長時間與人相處。 
WHO
世界衛生組織是聯合國負責國際公共衛生的專門機構
Air purifiers

How air purifiers capture viruses

 

An indoor air purifier detects and captures pollutants in the air, including aerosols that can contain viruses. The particles get trapped by the fibers of the HEPA NanoProtect filter, and clean air is released back into the indoor space.

What are aerosols?

 

Aerosols are solid or liquid particles of small size (<5 micron), that remain airborne for prolonged periods – and can carry viruses.

How do HEPA NanoProtect filters in Philips air purifiers help reduce the spread of viruses?

 

Philips air purifiers create circulation in an indoor environment, which draws air through its filters and chapters viruses together with other pollutants as small as 0.003 microns.

How are aerosols linked with virus transmission?

 

Viruses can spread from an infected person’s mouth or nose in small liquid particles when they cough, sneeze, speak or breathe. These particles range in size from larger respiratory droplets to smaller aerosols.

Once the virus is captured by the filter, what happens to it?

 

The virus will lose viability since there is no host cell inside the filters.
Airmid
擁有經認可病毒學實驗室的獨立 Airmid Health Group。經測試可去除 99.9% 的 H1N1 流感病毒。
Independent study

獨立研究

我們的空氣清新機經學校獨立測試，證實能有效去除氣溶膠

 

德國法蘭克福歌德大學的一項獨立研究發現，便攜式空氣清新機有助降低課室的氣溶膠水平。根據實驗結果和其後理論模型，研究人員得出結論，空氣清新機是重要的額外預防措施。
詳細了解

CADR

對您的家來說，CADR 是什麼

潔淨空氣輸送率是量度空氣清新機在一定時間內能夠過濾多少空氣（立方米）的全球標準。因此，CADR 越高，淨化越快。

 

空氣流量只測量風速，因此它只能告知我們有多少空氣排出。空氣流量無法告訴我們空氣的潔淨程度。
因此，在選購空氣清新機時，CADR 是合適的參考數據。
With air purifier of CADR 500

CADR 500 空氣清新機

With air purifier of CADR 100

CADR 100 空氣清新機

With no purifier

沒有空氣清新機

Graph
CADR

測試中效能最佳

T3
Workplace

值得信賴

寧靜，讓您專心工作

 

處於睡眠模式時，空氣清新機以近乎靜音的模式運作，讓您專心工作。
Philips Air Purifiers

保養簡單

易於

更換濾網

 

需要更換濾網時，Philips 空氣清新機會顯示訊息。操作快速簡便，可使用長達 3 年。
更多資料
免責聲明：使用壽命是根據室外有害空氣粒子的地區性年度平均值，以及空氣清新機在自動模式下，每天使用 16 小時的理論來計算。
Setting

運作模式

選擇您的設定

 

Philips 空氣清新機備有數種速度設定，以配合您的場地和需要。此外，它的耗電量與標準燈泡相同，可全天候使用。

研究

科學與創新

 

Philips 擁有一支由 100 多名從事空氣淨化工作的科學家、醫生和工程師組成的團隊，在醫療科技領域擁有悠久的傳統，並已成為空氣清新機的全球領導者之一。

*來源：Euromonitor International Ltd; Consumer Appliances 2020 ed; “leading” defined as top 10 brands by volume sales; 2019 data.
How the purifier works

空氣清新機如何運作

The allergy expert

過敏專家

Philips 空氣清新機的新聞稿

School

Philips 空氣清新機：改善家中、學校和辦公室的空氣質素

 

新冠肺炎 (Covid-19) 在全球迅速蔓延，將室內空氣質素的關注引領至全新角度。現在，我們對空氣質素越來越重視 - 不論在家、辦公室，還是學校。除了社交距離、佩戴口罩和保持個人衛生等預防新冠肺炎 (Covid-19) 的措施外，使用空氣清新機亦成為防止呼吸飛沫傳播的有效方法。 Philips 為不同房間尺寸和需求提供各式空氣清新機，以過濾病毒、細菌、致敏原和家居灰塵。
Aerosol

氣溶膠研究學會的立場論文

 

氣溶膠研究學會與 185 位國際專家5發表了一份立場論文，清楚說明和解釋目前經常使用的術語「氣溶膠」6，以及相關的氣溶膠過程。GAeF 藉此協助了解可能的傳播途徑，為應對 SARS-CoV-2 病毒引起的疫情作出貢獻。作為這項研究的一部分，除了接觸和飛沫傳播外，氣溶膠亦被視為重要的傳播途徑。
Home

透過創新致力改善在家中、辦公室和學校輸送潔淨空氣

 

多年來，室內空氣質素的意識不斷提升。我們對呼吸的空氣越來越重視 - 不論在家中、辦公室，還是學校。2020 年新冠肺炎 (Covid-19) 在全球迅速蔓延，使大家對這些意識有所提高。

    支援

    我們可如何為您提供協助？

    Philips 空氣清新機如何運作？
    空氣清新機能創造室內空氣循環（由摩打和風扇組成），偵測 PM2.5 水平並對空氣中的污染物作出反應，同時透過濾網系統過濾受污染的空氣，可吸附細小灰塵、致敏原、病毒、細菌、有害氣體等。當室內空氣因空氣清新機的氣流而再流通時，此運作循環便會重複；因此，要保持空氣潔淨，空氣清新機具備高氣流量至為重要。
    何謂 CADR？
    CADR - 潔淨空氣輸送率是用來量度空氣流量和過濾效率，以每小時立方米為單位的潔淨空氣量計算。CADR 可助您了解空氣清新機潔淨房間空氣的速度。在房間使用較高的 CADR 可以加快潔淨速度，從而降低空氣中的污染物濃度。
    什麼是 NanoProtect HEPA 濾網？它的好處是什麼？
    HEPA（高效微粒空氣）濾網包含以隨機排列纖維製成的墊子。HEPA 濾網旨在過濾不同大小的粒子。這些粒子可被吸附並堆疊在纖維頂部。Philips 空氣清新機採用 NanoProtect HEPA 濾網。這些濾網可將 99.97% 0.3 微米的粒子分離（0.3 微米是 NanoProtect HEPA 穿透力最高的估計粒子大小）。NanoProtect HEPA 結合機械和靜電過濾，較大的粒子會以機械方式被吸附，而較小的粒子則經靜電方式被吸附。這個濾網設計可確保過濾最多不同大小的粒子、增加空氣循環，並提升空氣淨化速度。
    99.97% 和 0.003 nm（納米）有什麼關係？
    99.97% 與 0.3 微米是常見濾網規格，亦是 HEPA 的全球標準。Philips 空氣清新機的效能達 99.97%，有效過濾更小的粒子。我們的產品經 0.003 微米粒子測試，這是保持 99.97% 高過濾效能的可過濾最小粒子。
    為什麼優化空氣清新機以達到高 CADR 很重要？

    Philips 空氣清新機旨在提供同類產品中最佳的空氣淨化效能，以應付消費者日常實際生活的需要。它適用於活動量高的室內環境，例如家中的廚房和客廳、學校、課室、工作場所、餐廳、零售店等。為達致最佳效能，空氣清新機必須提供高空氣淨化率（根據業界標準以 CADR 量度）。Philips 為了提升對危險粒子、致敏原和氣溶膠病毒的防護，因此優化我們的產品以達到更高 CADR。CADR 代表潔淨空氣輸送率，用作量度過濾效率和空氣流量。

     

    過濾效率以特定粒子大小的粒子分離比例來量度。Philips 對過濾效率的量度低至 0.3 微米（估計為最難過濾的粒子大小）和 0.003 微米（可量度的最小粒子）。空氣流量以通過濾網的空氣流量來量度，當空氣通過濾網的阻力較小時，空氣流量便最大。
    Philips NanoProtect HEPA 濾網是否符合 HEPA 13 或 HEPA 14 標準？

    HEPA-13 / H13 是著名的空氣濾網業界標準，符合歐盟標準 EN1822。經認證的 HEPA-13 濾網可確保過濾 99.95% 最難過濾的粒子（MPPS，根據歐洲標準）。MPPS 是「穿透力最高的粒子大小」，亦即任何濾網最難過濾的粒子大小，這不一定是最細小的粒子。可是，HEPA-13 標準存在一些重要限制。其中之一是沒有考慮空氣淨化率（根據業界標準以 CADR 量度），空氣淨化率在消費者的日常現實生活中更為重要。

     

    Philips NanoProtect HEPA 濾網可過濾 99.97% 0.3 微米的粒子。空氣淨化率 (CADR) 越高，對危險的粒子、致敏原和氣溶膠病毒的防護效果越好。因此，NanoProtect HEPA 濾網在消費者的日常現實生活中比經認證的傳統 HEPA-13 濾網更佳。它能以更快速度清除更多不同大小的粒子，同時可降低耗電和物料成本，從而減少我們消費者所需的成本。
    Philips 空氣清新機可於室外使用嗎？
    Philips 空氣清新機在設計和製造上均符合所有安全規例和標準 (IEC / EN 60335-1 IEC / EN 60335-2-65)。它可在各種室內空間安全使用，例如：B. 家中、辦公室、學校或牙科診所。為達致最佳效能，請參閱產品的用戶手冊。
    如何棄置 Philips 濾網？
    我們建議將濾網封入即棄袋中，按正常做法處理，然後洗手至少 20 秒，並遵循當地衛生部門建議，處理有可能被感染的表面。
    我們亦建議在清潔濾網時洗手至少 20 秒。
    Philips 空氣清新機可持續運作嗎？
    Philips 產品在推出市場前都經過嚴格測試。Philips 會進行壽命和耐用性測試。Philips 空氣清新機的效能已通過測試，證實可在室內持續使用長達三年。
    Philips 空氣清新機濾網的耐用性視乎環境而定。為達致最佳效能，當用戶在裝置或 Clean Home + 應用程式（備有應用程式控制的 Philips 空氣清新機）上收到更換濾網訊息時，便應更換 Philips NanoProtect HEPA 濾網。詳情請參閱用戶手冊和保養卡。如有任何其他問題，請聯絡 Philips 客戶服務中心。

    為您的空氣清新機
    獲取支援服務

    Repair

    為本產品獲取支援服務

    前往消費者服務中心
    Accessories

    為您的空氣清新機尋找合適濾網

    尋找濾網

