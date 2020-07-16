無論您觀看什麼類型的節目，Philips 的 Soundbars 都能為您營造栩栩如生的觀賞體驗。杜比全景聲型號可產生縈繞滿屋的立體環迴音效。無論是太空飛船滑過上空還是音樂會演出，您都能身歷其境。
戲院體驗
我們的 Soundbars 不僅能為您營造豐富的音效，其簡潔的線條和低調的外形更方便放置，部分產品更可掛墻安裝。無線重低音喇叭可營造震撼的低音效果，且外型小巧，可輕易融入家居環境。
線條俐落。機身纖薄。
為您所喜愛的視聽娛樂提供更美妙的音效
您幾乎可以將任何訊號源連接到 Philips 的 Soundbars，連接藍光和 DVD 機和遊戲主機等。您可通過音頻輸入或藍牙串流音樂，而配備 HDMI 輸出 (ARC) 的型號讓您可輕鬆使用電視遙控器控制 Soundbars。
