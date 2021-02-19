Philips Sonicare 電動牙刷

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認識Sonicare 最創新的電動牙刷
 

DiamondClean 9000

DiamondClean 9000

 

深層潔淨 鑽白牙齒
 

進一步瞭解

DiamondClean 9000


深層潔淨 鑽白牙齒
 

進一步瞭解
ProtectiveClean

ProtectiveClean


溫和潔淨 入門首選

 

進一步瞭解

ProtectiveClean


溫和潔淨 入門首選

 

進一步瞭解
Sonicare for Kids

Sonicare for Kids


互動式樂趣，帶來更好的溫和清潔效果
 

進一步瞭解

Sonicare for Kids


互動式樂趣，帶來更好的溫和清潔效果

進一步瞭解
探索全部

Sonicare 永遠是最合適的選擇

Sonicare 永遠是最合適的選擇

Sonicare 永遠是最合適的選擇
Sonicare 聲波震動技術

聲波震動技術

Sonicare
液體清潔動力


飛利浦 Sonicare 優異的聲波震動技術能產生液體清潔動力，形成microbubbles，深入牙縫及口腔隱藏部位，溫和有效地清除牙菌膜，改善牙齦健康，帶給你潔淨清新的感覺。

Sonicare 液體清潔動力


飛利浦 Sonicare 優異的聲波震動技術能產生液體清潔動力，形成microbubbles，深入牙縫及口腔隱藏部位，溫和有效地清除牙菌膜，改善牙齦健康，帶給你潔淨清新的感覺。

No.1聲波震動牙刷品牌

^根據超過1800名牙科專業人員(牙醫及牙齒衛生員)於美國、德國、日本、中國、加拿大、荷蘭、澳洲、瑞士、意大利、捷克、斯洛伐克所進行的調查結果。

聲波震動技術

臨床證明有效


所有 Sonicare 牙刷和刷頭都經過臨床測試，以確保能持續提供最有效、最溫和的清潔效果。

臨床證明有效


所有 Sonicare 牙刷和刷頭都經過臨床測試，以確保能持續提供最有效、最溫和的清潔效果。

Sonicare聲波科技

聲波科技

輕鬆實現深層清潔效果


每分鐘刷動高達62,000 次，產生強力液體清潔動力，深入牙縫及口腔隱藏部位，讓您在短短兩分鐘內就能獲得相當於一整個月手動刷牙的效果。

輕鬆實現深層清潔效果


Sonicare 智慧型牙刷每分鐘刷動次數可達 31,000 次，讓您在短短兩分鐘內就能獲得相當於一整個月手動刷牙的效果。

牙刷刷頭

自訂
刷牙體驗

探索所有牙刷刷頭

牙刷刷頭

自訂刷牙體驗

探索所有牙刷刷頭
探索所有牙刷刷頭

取得
Sonicare 牙刷支援

取得 Sonicare 牙刷支援

取得產品協助

取得產品協助

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