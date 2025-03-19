Philips Sonicare’s superior Sonic Technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brush-strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.
Sonicare Fluid Action
Philips Sonicare’s superior Sonic Technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brush-strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.
^Based on a study of over 1,800 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in United States, Germany, Japan, China, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, Switzerland, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovakia.
Sonic Technology
Clinically proven
All Sonicare toothbrushes and brush heads are clinically tested to consistently ensure the most effective and yet gentle clean.
Clinically proven
All Sonicare toothbrushes and brush heads are clinically tested to consistently ensure the most effective and yet gentle clean.
Sonic Technology
An effortless deep clean
Up to 62,000 bristle movements per minute and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, giving you the equivalent results of a whole month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes.
An effortless deep clean
Sonicare smart brushes deliver up to 31,000 brush movements per minute, giving you the equivalent results of a whole month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.