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Meet Sonicare's most innovative
electric toothbrushes

DiamondClean 9000

DiamondClean 9000

 

For an expert-level clean and best whitening

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DiamondClean 9000


For an expert-level clean and best whitening

Learn more
ProtectiveClean

ProtectiveClean


Best for your first Sonciare, gentle clean

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ProtectiveClean


Best for your first Sonciare, gentle clean

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Sonicare for Kids

Sonicare for Kids


Interactive fun for a gentle, better clean

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Sonicare for Kids


Interactive fun for a gentle, better clean

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Explore them all

Always get it right with Sonicare

Always get it right with Sonicare

Always get it right with Sonicare
Sonicare Sonic Technology

Sonic Technology

Sonicare
Fluid Action


Philips Sonicare’s superior Sonic Technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brush-strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.

Sonicare Fluid Action


Philips Sonicare’s superior Sonic Technology pulses fluid between the teeth and along the gum-line whilst sonic brush-strokes gently and effectively remove plaque to improve gum health.

No.1 Dental Professional recommendaed

^Based on a study of over 1,800 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in United States, Germany, Japan, China, Canada, Netherlands, Australia, Switzerland, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovakia.

Sonic Technology

Clinically proven


All Sonicare toothbrushes and brush heads are clinically tested to consistently ensure the most effective and yet gentle clean.

Clinically proven


All Sonicare toothbrushes and brush heads are clinically tested to consistently ensure the most effective and yet gentle clean.

Sonicare Sonic Technology

Sonic Technology

An effortless deep clean


Up to 62,000 bristle movements per minute and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, giving you the equivalent results of a whole month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes.

An effortless deep clean


Sonicare smart brushes deliver up to 31,000 brush movements per minute, giving you the equivalent results of a whole month’s worth of manual brushing in just two minutes.

Toothbrush heads

Customize
your brushing experience

Explore all toothbrush heads

Toothbrush heads

Customize your brushing experience

Explore all toothbrush heads
Explore all toothbrush heads

Get support for your
Sonicare toothbrush

Get support for your Sonicare toothbrush

Philips sonicare support

Get help for this product

Go to consumer care
Find Philips toothbrush heads

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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