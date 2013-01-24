Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
The difference is clear

Philips Sonicare's unique technology drives fluid deep between your teeth and along the gum line for visibly cleaner teeth, healthier gums and a whiter smile.

Philips Sonicare

Diamond Clean Smart


• Sensors and app help you perfect your technique, and get a complete clean. 
  • Premium brush heads give you exceptional oral health results.
  • 5 modes and 3 intensities let you focus on each aspect of your oral health.

FlexCare Platinum


• Removes up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

 • Improves gum health in two weeks and helps prevent gingivitis and gum recession

 • 9 customizable brushing experiences: 3 modes combined with 3 intensity settings to adapt to your brushing needs

 • Built-in pressure sensor alerts you when brushing too hard

HealthyWhite


• Whitens teeth by 2 shades in just 2 weeks

 • 3 modes: Clean, Sensitive, Clean&White

Sonicare for Kids
 

  • Fun interchangeable stickers for customization
  • 2 Kid-friendly power modes
  • Anti-roll shape & stickers for customization
  • Ergonomically designed to enable parents and kids to brush together or on their own

Experience the
Philips Sonicare
difference


Experience a truly deep clean with Philips Sonicare’s unrivaled sonic technology. Sonic sweeping motion creates gentle microbubbles for an exceptional clean feeling.
Use our patented Philips Sonicare technology so your smile can work for you

