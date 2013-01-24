Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Soothers

Explore more pacifiers
Comfort for
every step of the way

Soothers

Number one brand recommended by Mums

Our soothers in a nutshell

Orthodontic for healthy oral development

Orthodontic for healthy oral development

High teat acceptance icon

High teat acceptance

Philips Avent Pacifier BPA Free

BPA free

The softest soother for your baby's delicate skin***

Philips Avent ultra soft 0 to 18 months

ultra soft

Sizes from 0-18 months
From*: HKD68.00
Our super soft, flexible shield follows the shape of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and causing less skin irritation**. With our carry case you can sterilize your baby's pacifier in the microwave and store hygienically when you're on the move.
Explore ultra soft designs ›

Soothie

Sizes from 0-3+ months
Philips Avent Soothie 0 to 3+ months
From*: HKD65.00
A few more details
  • Soothie is our one-piece soother made with medical grade silicone. A finger-shaped opening on the front lets your little one enjoy the natural comfort of your finger at the same time.
Explore Soothie designs

Classic

Sizes from 0-18 months
Philips Avent Comfort Pacifiers 0 to 18 months
From*: HKD55.00
A few more details
  • A great all-rounder for everyday comforting needs. With glow-in-the-dark designs, it's always easy to find the Classic at night.
Explore Classic designs

ultra air

Sizes from 0-18 months
Philips Avent ultra air Pacifiers 0 to 18 months
From*: HKD68.00
A few more details
  • Featuring 4 extra-large air holes, the lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow so your baby's sensitive skin stays drier while soothing. Comes with carry case for sterilizing in the microwave, and hygienic storage.
Explore ultra air designs

Freeflow

Sizes from 0-18 months+
Philips Avent Freeflow Pacifiers 0 to 18 months

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

From*: HKD55.00
A few more details
  • Some skin can be more sensitive than others. Our Freeflow soother is designed to promote extra air flow and minimize skin irritation.
Explore Freeflow designs
* Suggested retail price
Philips Avent Pacifiers with decoration

Explore all soothers ›

Insider advice to make your choice easier

  • Perfect match: how to choose the best soother for your baby

    Soothers

    Perfect match: how to choose the best soother for your baby

    Read on
  • Why it’s healthy to use a soother

    Soothers

    Why it’s healthy to use a soother

    Read on
Sometimes you just need some comfort. Pronto. To help calm your baby quickly and gently, we designed the Soothie: a soother that lets you offer the natural comfort of your finger at the same time."

Philips Design team

Number one brand recommended by Mums

Soothers


A little bit of comfort goes a long way when you’re getting to know the world. Our range of orthodontic soothers is designed to comfort your baby naturally—every step of the way. Of course, comfort is personal, so you’ll find a wide variety of soothers to suit your baby’s unique needs. From newborn to toddler, glow-in-the-dark to extra airf low, and endless cute designs, Philips Avent has a little bit of comfort for every baby's needs. 

 

1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

*** 85% of mums surveyed perceive this soother feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA Feb 2017.

** According to consumer test in the USA in 2016 including 112 moms.

