A little bit of comfort goes a long way when you’re getting to know the world. Our range of orthodontic soothers is designed to comfort your baby naturally—every step of the way. Of course, comfort is personal, so you’ll find a wide variety of soothers to suit your baby’s unique needs. From newborn to toddler, glow-in-the-dark to extra airf low, and endless cute designs, Philips Avent has a little bit of comfort for every baby's needs.

1 Based on December 2015 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 9,000 female users of childcare brands and products.

*** 85% of mums surveyed perceive this soother feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA Feb 2017.

** According to consumer test in the USA in 2016 including 112 moms.