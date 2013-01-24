Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1
Air purifying dehumidifier

Leave damp
and mold outdoors

Reduce moisture and allergens for a drier, healthier home

    DE205

    Philips 2-in-1 Air Purifying Dehumidifier

    DE5205/30

    Purify the air while you wring out excess moisture. Eliminating dampness in your home prevents mold from growing, protects your furnishings from damage, and lets your laundry dry faster. The Philips 2-in-1 Air Purifying Dehumidifier helps control mold, mildew, pollutants, allergens, bacteria and viruses in your home.

     

    • Superb dehumidification: 25 Litre /day (Manufacturer’s Standard: Room temperature 35°C, Relative humidity 90%)
    • VitaShield IPS technology and 43mm ultra-thick Nano Protect S1 HEPA filter
    • Laundry Dry mode deliver multi-angle air for effective laundry drying.
    Suggested retail price: HKD4,688.00
    dehumidifier-philips DE5205

    Learn more about 2-in-1 Air Purifying Dehumidifier

    Philips 2-in-1 Air Dehumidifier
    Testimonials: Purify the air while you wring out excess moisture. Eliminating dampness in your home prevents mold from growing, protects your furnishings from damage, and lets your laundry dry faster. ”

    Healthier laundry drying?

     

    Indoor humidity will rise with indoor laundry drying, leading to the heavy up of mold spores, bacteria, and other pollutants. Also, mini fibers release from clothes during evaporation may result in skin and respiratory allergy. The Philips dehumidifier features superb air purification capability to instantly dehumidify and purify the indoor air, thanks to its ultra-thick nano-grade filter and Dry Laundry mode.

    What does a dehumidifier do?

     

    A dehumidifier lets you manage your indoor humidity levels. Damp air allows mold and mildew to take root in your home. It’s also a breeding ground for bacteria and dust mites. Our dehumidifiers remove up to 25 L of water per day to protect your home and furnishings, and provides healthier humidity level.

     

    • Automatic controls adjust to your desired humidity level.
    • Dry Laundry mode delivers maximum performance to speed clothes drying.
    • Continuous Dry mode runs nonstop with alerts when it’s time to empty the water tank.

    How does the Air Purifier Only mode work?

     

    Our 2-in-1 dehumidifiers combine effective moisture control with our highest standards of air purification. VitaShield IPS technology and our NanoProtect Filter capture dust, pollutants, mold spores, allergens, bacteria & viruses for a healthier home. There’s even a Purifier Only mode so you have the flexibility to keep cleansing the air even when the air is dry.

     

    • Filter ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02 microns.
    • Remove up to 99% of airborne Aspergillus niger mold spores, bacteria and H1N1 virus.
    • Clean air delivery rate: up to 270 m3/hr

    Designed for easy use

     

    Get real-time feedback from the air quality indicator and digital humidity display.

     

    Adjustable settings control the mode, fan speed, timer and child lock.

     

    Automatic alerts tell you when it’s time to empty the tank or change the filter.

     

    Wheels allow easy movement throughout your home.

    More to choose from