Purify the air while you wring out excess moisture. Eliminating dampness in your home prevents mold from growing, protects your furnishings from damage, and lets your laundry dry faster. The Philips 2-in-1 Air Purifying Dehumidifier helps control mold, mildew, pollutants, allergens, bacteria and viruses in your home.
- Superb dehumidification: 25 Litre /day (Manufacturer’s Standard: Room temperature 35°C, Relative humidity 90%)
- VitaShield IPS technology and 43mm ultra-thick Nano Protect S1 HEPA filter
- Laundry Dry mode deliver multi-angle air for effective laundry drying.