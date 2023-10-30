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  • Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go

    Series 3000 Air dehumidifier

    DE3223/30

    Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go

    Philips air dehumidifier Series 3000 removes damp up to 30 liter** per day and dries your clothes faster. Fill the aroma oil that you prefer, to have a healthier living environment with pleasant scent.

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    Series 3000 Air dehumidifier

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    Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go

    Air dehumidifier with aroma dispenser

    • Dehumidify up to 30L/Day**
    • Room size: up to 63 m²*
    • Aroma dispenser enabled
    • Digital humidity display
    Remove damp in 22 minutes***

    Remove damp in 22 minutes***

    Powerful system removes 30 liter water a day**, equaling 54 bottles of water****, suitable for a room up to 63m2*. In a room of 30m3*, decrease the unhealthy relative humidity level from 90% to healthy level 60% in 22 minutes***.

    Real time digital humidity level indicator

    Real time digital humidity level indicator

    View real time digital feedback about your home’s humidity level, enabled by smart humidity sensor any time. Feel confident knowing your home’s humidity is constantly being monitored and displayed.

    Special dry laundry mode dries clothes faster

    Special dry laundry mode dries clothes faster

    Laundry mode maximizes the air flow with a 0 to 90 degree adjustable louver, directs the dry air towards wet laundry, to speed up the drying process much quicker.

    Smart sensor measures humidity level every millisecond

    Smart sensor measures humidity level every millisecond

    Smart sensor detects humidity level every millisecond. It optimizes performance based on real-time humidity level, and automatically turns off the compressor when it reaches an ideal humidity level to save energy consumption.

    LED color ring for at-a-glance readings

    LED color ring for at-a-glance readings

    The LED color ring displays at-a-glance insights as your home’s air reaches one of four humidity levels based on the settings from 40% to 70%.

    Auto Mode manages humidity levels for you

    Auto Mode manages humidity levels for you

    One click on the auto mode, the device will automatically take away exceeded damp till the humidity level reaches healthy 50%.

    Strong performance with low energy consumption

    Strong performance with low energy consumption

    Well designed system, which includes high speed motor, high efficient fan housing and compressor, as well as strong combination of evaporator & cooler, creates optimized dehumidification performance. And the special sound protection on the motor and water tank ensure low noise during operation.

    Continuous dry mode dries up the place for special purpose

    Continuous dry mode dries up the place for special purpose

    For some special occasion, you'll need extra dry environment to protect special items. With continuous dry mode, the machine will keep taking away unnecessary damp and protect your cherished items.

    Includes 12 safety features

    Includes 12 safety features

    12 safety features, such as auto defrost, auto turn-off, fire retardant protection on motor and thermal protection, guarantee safe operation. Be safer, be more confident.

    Easily add aroma oil into dispenser box and enjoy the rest

    Easily add aroma oil into dispenser box and enjoy the rest

    Aroma dispenser box gently releases your preferred aroma scent into the air. 2~3 drops of aroma oil will add a pleasant scent to your home day or night.

    Convenient 1-9 hour timer settings

    Convenient 1-9 hour timer settings

    Preset the timer from 1-9 hours at night and to a comfortable environment and dried laundry.

    Easily move it around with 360 degree wheels

    Easily move it around with 360 degree wheels

    Easily move around from room to room with 360 degree wheels.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Features

      Air Quality feedback
      Numerical
      Modes
      3
      Fan speed
      3
      Timer
      1-9  hour(s)
      Light control
      On/Off
      Motor
      AC

    • Logistic data

      12NC code SG
      688001000045
      12NC code HK
      688001000082

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.80  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Water tank
      4  l

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      White
      Color of control panel
      Black
      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Control panel type
      Touch panel
      Wheel type
      360

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Replacement

      Aroma pad
      FY3434

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      >90% recycled materials
      Stand-by power consumption
      <0.5  W
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Room size
      63 m²*
      Dehumidification rate
      30 L/Day** (35℃ 90%RH)

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    • Recommended applicable room size is calculated according to JEM1411:1998, following the category of concrete modern apartment building.
    • *Dehumidification rate: tested by third party lab according to ANSI-AHAM DH-1 2008.
    • **Remove damp in 22 mins: Theoretical calculation based on a room size of 30m3, from 90%RH to 60%RH, at 35°C, tested by third party lab according to ANSI-AHAM DH-1 2008. Due to natural ventilation, moisture release or absorption and at other temperature, results may differ.
    • ***54 bottles of water: Calculated based the dehumidification rate, tested by third party lab according to ANSI-AHAM DH-1 2008, divided by on normal drinking water size @550ml per bottle.

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