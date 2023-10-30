DE3223/30
Enjoy pleasant scent & relief from damp in one go
Philips air dehumidifier Series 3000 removes damp up to 30 liter** per day and dries your clothes faster. Fill the aroma oil that you prefer, to have a healthier living environment with pleasant scent.See all benefits
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Powerful system removes 30 liter water a day**, equaling 54 bottles of water****, suitable for a room up to 63m2*. In a room of 30m3*, decrease the unhealthy relative humidity level from 90% to healthy level 60% in 22 minutes***.
View real time digital feedback about your home’s humidity level, enabled by smart humidity sensor any time. Feel confident knowing your home’s humidity is constantly being monitored and displayed.
Laundry mode maximizes the air flow with a 0 to 90 degree adjustable louver, directs the dry air towards wet laundry, to speed up the drying process much quicker.
Smart sensor detects humidity level every millisecond. It optimizes performance based on real-time humidity level, and automatically turns off the compressor when it reaches an ideal humidity level to save energy consumption.
The LED color ring displays at-a-glance insights as your home’s air reaches one of four humidity levels based on the settings from 40% to 70%.
One click on the auto mode, the device will automatically take away exceeded damp till the humidity level reaches healthy 50%.
Well designed system, which includes high speed motor, high efficient fan housing and compressor, as well as strong combination of evaporator & cooler, creates optimized dehumidification performance. And the special sound protection on the motor and water tank ensure low noise during operation.
For some special occasion, you'll need extra dry environment to protect special items. With continuous dry mode, the machine will keep taking away unnecessary damp and protect your cherished items.
12 safety features, such as auto defrost, auto turn-off, fire retardant protection on motor and thermal protection, guarantee safe operation. Be safer, be more confident.
Aroma dispenser box gently releases your preferred aroma scent into the air. 2~3 drops of aroma oil will add a pleasant scent to your home day or night.
Preset the timer from 1-9 hours at night and to a comfortable environment and dried laundry.
Easily move around from room to room with 360 degree wheels.
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