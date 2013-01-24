- 3 beard combs
- 1 hair comb
- Hard storage case
The Hairclipper Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
HC5450/83
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
The Hairclipper Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.
HC5450/83
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
|
HC5450/83
Hairclipper series 5000
HKD598.00*
24 length settings
|
HC3410/13
Hairclipper series 3000
HKD298.00*
13 length settings
|
|
|
Key feature(s)
|
|
|
Cutting system
|
|
|
Ease of use
|
|
|
Battery
|
|
|
Included accessories
|
|
|
|