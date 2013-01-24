Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
ZH
1

Choose your best hair clipper

Choose your best hair clipper

Series 5000
Series 3000
Series 5000
Series 3000

Cuts twice as fast

5000 series

Powerful cutting any style

3000 series

Achieve a fast, sharp cut, time after time

Be the first to review this item

checkmark
DualCut technology
check mark
Self-sharpening titanium blades
check mark
Turbo boost

The Hairclipper Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.

 

HC5450/83

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Suggested retail price: HKD598.00
HC5450

Achieve a fast, sharp cut, time after time

Be the first to review this item

checkmark
DualCut technology
checkmark
Self-sharpening titanium blades
checkmark
Turbo boost

Unfortunately this product is no longer available

Suggested retail price: HKD598.00
HC5450

The Hairclipper Series 5000 is built to last, and engineered to perform. The innovative cutting element, durable titanium blades and adjustable beard and hair combs are designed to give you a fast, sharp cut, time after time.

 

 

HC5450/83

DualCut technology

Power through any hair type


DualCut technology

Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCut technology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, with a robust stainless steel guard for ultimate durability.
24 lock-in length settings

Get the length you like, fast


24 lock-in length settings

Turn the zoom wheel to simply select and lock in the length you want, with 24 length settings from 0.5 to 23mm, and precisely 1mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.
Titanium blades

Long-lasting performance, accurate cutting


Titanium blades

The advanced Titanium blades are harder than steel for ultimate durability. In addition, the blades are self-sharpening to ensure longlasting performance and accurate cutting, time after time.

Be the first to review this item

What's in the box?

    • Included accessories:
       
      • 3 beard combs 
      • 1 hair comb
      • Hard storage case
    HC5450/83

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD598.00

    Compare hair clipper HC5450 with our other great hair clippers

    Hairclipper series 5000

    HC5450/83

    Hairclipper series 5000

    HKD598.00*
    24 length settings
    Compare features
    Hairclipper series 3000

    HC3410/13

    Hairclipper series 3000

    HKD298.00*
    13 length settings
    Compare features

    Key feature(s)
    • 2-in-1 beard & hairclippers
    • DualCut technology
    • Turbo boost mode
    • Self-sharpening titanium blades
    • DualCut technology
    • Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

    Cutting system
    • Cutter width: 41 mm
    • Number of length settings: 24
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 23 mm
    • Precision (size of steps): By 1 mm
    • Precision beard comb:1.5, 3, 5mm beard comb
    • Cutter width: 41 mm
    • Number of length settings: 13
    • Range of length settings: From 0.5 to 23 mm
    • Precision (size of steps): By 2 mm

    Ease of use
    • Cleaning: Washable blades
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed
    • Cleaning: Washable blades
    • Maintenance free: No oil needed

    Battery
    • Charging time: 1 hour
    • Running time: 90 minutes
    • Operation: Corded and cordless
    • Operation: Corded only

    Included accessories
    • 3 beard combs
    • 1 hair comb
    • Hard storage case
    • 1 hair comb
    • Additional scissors and comb
    * Suggested retail price

    Not found what you are looking for?

    Discover full range

    Explore our other male grooming products

    Multigroom

    Hair

    Nose

    Shave

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    Support

    phone
    Call us: +852 2619 9663
    mail
    Chat 24/7