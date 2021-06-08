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    Philips TV

    Philips TVs
    The difference is real

    Find the TV for you
    Find the TV for you

    Find the TV for you


    Not sure where to begin? Find your ideal Philips TV here. We’ll help you narrow down your search with a few simple questions.

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    Philips TV with Smart Features

    Smart features
    Find what you want, love what you find

     

    Philips TVs are packed with smart features—from voice control to multi-room sound and more. Chill with Netflix. Watch YouTube or Apple TV+. Whatever you love, our TVs make it easy to find. 

    Get smart
    Philips TV - Stream your TV sound

    Stream your TV sound
    Home sound made easy

     

    A Philips TV with DTS Play-Fi lets you sync TV sound between wireless home speakers in any room, create a surround-sound setup, or listen to TV via headphones wired to your smart device.

    Get connected

    Our favorite TVs

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    Our favorite TVs

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      What’s new?

      News - Awards

      Awards
      World-class performance. Recognised.

      News - Apple TV+

      Apple TV+
      Apple TV app coming to Philips Android TVs


      Philips announces that the Apple TV app, including Apple TV+, is now available on Philips Android TVs.

       

      Owners of a newly bought, 2021 model year Philips Android TVs can enjoy the Apple TV app features with our award-winning picture processing technology and unique Ambilight system, will offer viewers Apple TV+ content in the highest picture and sound quality.

      See all TVs
      Philips Soundbars

      Philips Soundbars
      For richer TV sound

      Explore Soundbars

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