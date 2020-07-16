Elegant Bluetooth speakers
Enjoy music and more with a family of elegant Bluetooth speakers that are at home in any room. Rich sound, wool-blend acoustic fabric, and embossed buttons deliver impeccable style with substance.
Vintage-design Bluetooth speakers
Retro 1950s style meets rich sound and versatile connectivity. Celebrate the heritage of Philips sound technology with an inspiring range of iconic designs — brought fully up to date for a nostalgic take on the sounds of today.
Waterproof Bluetooth speakers
Make a splash anywhere with waterproof speakers for indoors and out. Vibrant sound with solid bass stands up to hours of non-stop play time—and you can even choose to groove to an LED lightshow.
Unpack. Connect. Enjoy.
Let the sounds you love fill the rooms you live in. Our Play-Fi-compatible speakers make it simple to connect to other speakers, or your TV, and create a multi-room setup. Wi-Fi streaming ensures you get the highest possible sound quality.
TAS6305/00
BT110C/00
