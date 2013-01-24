Put your Philips TV at the heart of your wireless multi-room sound. Connect to compatible speakers in any room.
With the Google Assistant you can quickly access entertainment, get answers, and control devices around your home. Find the latest blockbuster, check the score of the big game, turn up the volume or change the source – all with just your voice.
Android TV brings great content to you, so you can spend less time browsing and more time watching. Just pick from the personalized recommendations on Google Play, YouTube and other apps that appear automatically in your home screen.
* Disney+ is available on all Philips Android TVs. Disney+ is not currently available on Philips SAPHI TVs. Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at www.disneyplus.com
© 2020 Disney and its related entities.
* Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
* Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. GA is available in selected languages and countries with English-UK and German-DE and French-FR being supported from the start. Supported language/countries list is going to be expanded overtime. For latest language and countries support list please contact our consumer care.
* Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.