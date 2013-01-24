Home
Breathe healthier
air at home

with Philips Air solutions

    What is clean air and how does it effect my family?

     

    Home is where we go for safety and protection. But, in fact, the air in our homes is often 2–5 times more polluted than outdoor air. Everyday activities — like cooking, cleaning and playing with pets — all release allergens and air pollutants into the home.

     

     

    With 24,000 breaths taken every day, the air in our homes can impact our lives. Better air quality helps prevent or alleviate allergies, asthma and respiratory issues, so we can all breathe a little easier.

    Philips Air quality solutions for cleaner air at home

     

    Philips Air quality solutions such as purifiers, dehumidifiers; remove particles, allergens, harmful gases, bacteria and viruses, and maintain optimal humidity levels. That includes particle matter like pollen, pet dander, and mold spores, as well as harmful gases like TVOC and odors.

    Why Philips Air quality solutions

    The right solutions for your home

    Air Purifiers

    From*: HKD6,988.00
    Air purifiers
    Removes 99.97% of airborne allergens**
    including pollen, pet dander, dust, dustmite, mold and even nano-sized harmful particles
    Superior CADR that cleans your room within minutes 
    The effectiveness of an Air Purifier is measured by its clean air delivery rate, or CADR. That defines how much cubic meter of clean air is being delivered every hour.
    Real-time indoor air quality feedback
    Unique AeraSense technology makes your indoor air quality visible at a glance. A numerical allergen index and color ring make clear even the slightest changes in air quality in real time.
    Automatically monitors  and purifies the air
    2-in-1 Dehumidifiers & Purifiers

    From*: HKD4,688.00
    Dehumidifier and purifier
    Multiple function: dehumidification, purification and dry laundry 
    Dry laundry mode
    Remove up to 99% of airborne Aspergillus niger mold spores, bacteria and H1N1 virus
    *Suggested retail price

    ** Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab.

    ***Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne Aspergillus niger mold spores within 60 minutes of operation.

    Philips Air solutions tell you when it’s time to change filters, so you can always rely on optimal performance.

