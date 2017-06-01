Home
Steam boost
Water tank capacity
1.2 L to 1.7 L

Large water tank for up to 2 hours of ironing without the need to refill.
1.8 L to 2.5 L

Extra-large water tank for up to 3 hours of ironing without the need to refill.

Revolutionary technology
Ultra light steam generator iron

Incredibly lightweight iron for very comfortable ironing.

Guaranteed no burn

Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. You can safely leave the hot iron on the board or on your fabrics without any worry.
No temperature setting required

OptimalTEMP technology requires no temperature setting. You can safely iron everything from jeans to silk.

Product group
Ultimate ironing experience

The most efficient ironing experience with extra-large or detachable water tank and ultra-lightweight iron.

Fast & Compact series

Faster ironing with more steam compared to a steam iron, yet light and compact.
    PerfectCare Compact Steam generator iron
    -{discount-value}

    PerfectCare Compact Steam generator iron

    GC7808/40

    • Max 5.3 bar pump pressure
    • Up to 280 g steam boost
    • 1.5 L water tank capacity
    • Carry lock
    HKD1,998.00*
    View product
    PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron
    -{discount-value}

    PerfectCare Elite Plus Steam generator iron

    GC9682/86

    • Up to 600g steam boost
    • 1.8 L detachable water tank
    • OptimalTEMP Technology
    • Automatic & silent steam
    HKD4,388.00*
    View product
    Handheld garment steamer
    -{discount-value}

    Handheld garment steamer

    GC300/26

    • 1000W, up to 20 g/min
    • Vertical Steaming
    • 60ml non detachable water tank
    HKD398.00*
    View product
    Handheld garment steamer
    -{discount-value}

    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

    GC350/20

    • 1000W, up to 20 g/min
    • Vertical Steaming
    • 70ml Detachable water tank
    HKD478.00*
    View product
    Stand Steamer
    -{discount-value}

    Easy Touch Stand Steamer

    GC482/27

    • 1600W, 32g/min
    • 80% larger filling hole*
    • 2 steam settings
    HKD638.00*
    View product
    Garment Steamer
    -{discount-value}

    ComfortTouch Garment Steamer

    GC557/36

    • FlexHead
    • StyleBoard
    • 2000W
    • 5 steam settings
    HKD1,698.00*
    View product
    Steam&amp;Go Handheld garment steamer
    -{discount-value}

    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

    GC362/86

    • 1300W, up to 24g/min
    • Horizontal & Vertical Steaming
    • 70ml Detachable water tank
    • Heat resistant storage bag
    HKD598.00*
    View product
    8000 Series Handheld Steamer
    -{discount-value}

    8000 Series Handheld Steamer

    GC810/26

    • Press-Steam laying or hanging
    • Steam up to 32g/min
    • De-Calc Technology
    • No Burns guaranteed
    HKD898.00*
    View product
    Stand Steamer
    -{discount-value}

    ProTouch Stand Steamer

    GC627/66

    • Max 6 bar pump pressure
    • Up to 90g steam boost
    • No descaling needed
    • OptimalTEMP heated plate
    HKD2,598.00*
    View product
    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer
    -{discount-value}

    EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer

    GC514/46

    • 1600W, 32g/min
    • 3 steam settings
    • 1.6L Detachable tank
    HKD898.00*
    View product
    Steam iron
    -{discount-value}

    Azur Steam iron

    GC4564/26

    • 50 g/min continuous steam
    • 240g steam boost
    • SteamGlide soleplate
    HKD798.00*
    View product
    PowerLife Steam iron
    -{discount-value}

    PowerLife Steam iron

    GC2997/46

    • 2400 W
    • 40 g/min continuous steam
    • 160 g steam boost
    • SteamGlide soleplate
    HKD498.00*
    View product

