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  • One system. Efficient and Hassle-free. One system. Efficient and Hassle-free. One system. Efficient and Hassle-free.

    All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 6000 Series

    AIS6020/70

    One system. Efficient and Hassle-free.

    The Philips All-in-One 6000 Series is your smart solution to always look your best. The sleek 3-in-1 combination of iron, steamer and board helps you quickly remove creases from garments in any vertical, horizontal or tilted position.

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    All-in-One Ironing Solutions All-in-One 6000 Series

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    See all All-in-one ironing system

    One system. Efficient and Hassle-free.

    More versatility, performance, and convenience**

    • Integrated multi-angle board
    • OptimalTEMP technology
    • Foot-operated buttons
    • Powerful 45 g/min steam rate
    • Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed
    Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board

    Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board

    The multi-angle ironing board can be tapered to any position for a convenient experience. Horizontal position to iron the most difficult fabrics, vertical to steam delicate garments.

    Powerful engine to easily decrease even tougher creases

    Powerful engine to easily decrease even tougher creases

    The powerful engine generates up to 45g/min of steam rate to flatten tough creases and the pointed iron tip helps achieve precise results.

    OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics

    OptimalTEMP, guaranteed no burns on all ironable fabrics

    OptimalTEMP technology prevents burns on ironable fabrics, so you can iron everything from jeans to silk without any problems.

    The base displays foot buttons and detachable water tank

    The base displays foot buttons and detachable water tank

    The user-friendly base includes two practical foot operated buttons to conveniently switch your device on/off and activate decalc mode; and a bottle shaped detachable 1.1L water tank.

    Ergonomic iron+ iron makes ironing pleasantly light

    Ergonomic iron+ iron makes ironing pleasantly light

    At half the weight of a regular steam iron***, the ergonomic iron+ head ensures you can de-crease clothes in comfort.

    Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

    Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments

    Prolonged hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.

    Retractable top hook for easy hanging of clothes

    Retractable top hook for easy hanging of clothes

    The top hook conveniently supports the hanger when ironing garments vertically or when stored.

    Integrated wheels for easy transportation

    Integrated wheels for easy transportation

    Integrated wheels conveniently help you transport the device with ease and speed to wherever you need it.

    Smart Calc-Clean technology makes your iron decalc easy

    Smart Calc-Clean technology makes your iron decalc easy

    The Smart Calc-Clean technology reminds you when it's time to de-scale: make it easy with the included decalc tray and enjoy years of effective use.

    Large 1.1L water tank to de-wrinkle more garments in one go

    Large 1.1L water tank to de-wrinkle more garments in one go

    With the bottle-shaped detachable water tank you'll be able to de-crease more garments minimizing refills.

    The iron is ready in just 80 seconds

    The iron is ready in just 80 seconds

    Fast heat-up in just 80 seconds, ideal for lastminute touch-ups.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      All-in-One
      Heat up time
      80 seconds
      Soleplate material
      Ceramic
      Soleplate name
      OptimalTEMP heated soleplate
      Calc management
      Scale management - Smart Calc-Clean technology
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      1.1 L
      Variable steam levels
      1 setting
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Warranty/Guarantee
      2 year worldwide guarantee

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1800 W (1500 W for Taiwan, 1600 W for 127V in Brazil & 220V in China and Korea)
      Pressure
      6.0 Bar
      Continuous steam rate
      45 g/min
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes
      Steam boost
      Yes
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Technology
      OptimalTEMP technology

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Soleplate dimensions
      116.7 cm²
      Product dimensions stowed away (W x H x L)
      42.6 x 44.4 x 124.7 cm
      Product dimensions extended (WxHxL)
      42.6 x 44.4 x 166.7 cm
      Package dimensions (WxHxL)
      59.5 x 40.0 x 39.5 cm
      Power cord length
      1.5 m
      Board size (WxHxL)
      33.6 x 70.5 x 3 cm*, *with board cover
      Iron weight
      0.78 kg
      Product Weight
      10 kg
      Total weight with packaging
      13.2 kg

    • Design

      Integrated wheels
      Yes
      Color
      Dark Green

    • Accessories

      Garment hanger
      Integrated flip hook
      Multi-angle adjustable ironing board
      Integrated multi-angle adjustable ironing board with tapered tip
      Easy steamer head holder
      Iron dock
      Adjustable pole(s)
      Yes
      Iron dock
      Multi-position dock: right and top of the ironing board
      Decalc tray
      Yes

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