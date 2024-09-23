2-in-1 GlovePouch: for travel and protection from burns

The Philips handheld steamer 5000 comes with its own 2-in-1 travel accessory, so you can keep it tidily stowed away and safe from knocks wherever you go. And whatever outfit you take with you will be safely steamed in minutes, as it transforms into a safety glove, which additionally protects you from accidental steam burns at home or away.