1000 Series Garment steamer
Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics
The Philips Garment Steamer 1000 Series is your everyday companion for easy de-wrinkling. Thanks to multiple steam settings and the large water tank, you can conveniently steam all kinds of fabrics quickly and effectively without interruptions.
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1000 Series Garment steamer
Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics Long-lasting steam with 1.8L water tank 1.8L detachable water tank Compact design 2 steam settings 32 g/min continuous steam Up to 99.9% of bacteria* removed Large and detachable water tank
The large 1.8L water tank can be detached for easy refill to ensure long steaming sessions with no interruptions.
Continuous steam up to 32g/min
The steam engine produces 32g/min of powerful continuous steam to easily de-wrinkle your garments.
Multiple steam settings for better results
Set your preferred steam setting between low and high for ideal results on different fabrics.
Compact design for easy storage
Thanks to the compact design of the base and the collapsible pole, the steamer can be easily stored after use
45 seconds heat up time, to be ready in no time
Whenever you need it, the steamer is ready in 45 seconds to help you with last minute touch-ups.
Safe on all ironable fabrics
The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.
Kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* to refresh garments
Prolonged hot steam kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.
Adjustable single pole for various height settings
The single pole can be adjusted to the desired height to hang your garments and steam them comfortably.
Heat glove for extra protection
A heat-proof glove is included to protect your hand during steaming.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
General Specification
Product type
Stand steamer Heat up time
45 sec Soleplate material
Plastic Calc management
Easy rinse Detachable water tank
Yes Suitable for tap water
Yes Water tank capacity
1800 ml Refill any time during use
Yes Extra large filling hole
Yes Variable steam levels
2 Vertical steaming
Yes Integrated power plug
Yes Silicone steam hose
Yes Warranty/Guarantee
2 years
Technical Specifications
Power
1600 W Continuous steam rate
32 g/min Steam-on-demand
No Steam boost
No Voltage
220 - 240 V
Safety
Automatic shut-off
No Safety carry lock
No Safe on all ironable fabrics
Yes
Weight and Dimensions
Soleplate dimensions
55.67 cm² Product dimensions (WxHxL)
30.3 x 167.3 x 31.2 cm Package dimensions (WxHxL)
35 x 34.7 x 42.7 cm Power cord length
1.5 m Hose cord length
1.27 m Steamer head weight
0.27 kg Product Weight
2.62 kg Total weight with packaging
4.40 kg
Design
Integrated wheels
No Color
Desert green
Accessories
Garment hanger
No StyleBoard
No StyleMat
No Adjustable pole(s)
Yes MyEssence fragrance cap
No Iron dock
Yes, frontal, on top Brush
No Glove
Yes
Sustainability
Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
Yes Packaging
Sustainable pack User Manual
Yes
Country of Origin
Produced In
China
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*tested by third party institute for E. Coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans and mites on cotton with 10 seconds steaming time
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