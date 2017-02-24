DE5205/39
Breathe the difference
Fill your home with comfortable, clean air. This powerful dehumidifier has been thoroughly tested to eliminate moisture quickly and reliably. Equipped with a HEPA filter, it eliminates odors, bacteria and pollutants, purifying the air.
Dehumidifies up to 25L/Day
Purifies up to 270 m3/h (CADR)
Real-time feedback
Automatic and manual modes
5 fan speeds and automatic settings deliver the performance and comfort you choose. With an output of up to 25L/day (1), it effectively dehumidifies any room up to 104 m2 to protect you from mold and mildew.
A smart humidity sensor monitors the air and allows you to pre-set the humidity at your preferred level: 40%, 50%, 60%, 70% or 80%. In automatic mode, the fan speed will automatically adjust to achieve the optimal dehumidification performance.
When using the dry laundry mode, simply hang up your clothes and position your dehumidifier at a distance. The appliance operates under the highest fan speed to reduce the time needed to dry laundry indoors.
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(1) Tested by third party lab according to GB/T 19411-2003 (25L/Day tested conditions: Temperature 35°C, RH 90%) and ANSI/AHAM DH-1:2008 (12L/Day tested conditions: Temperature 27°C, RH 60%)
(2) Tested by third party lab according to GB/T 18801-2015
(3) *From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(4) Tested to GB/T18801-2022 by a certified 3rd party in a 30m3 chamber, contaminated with airborne influenza A (H1N1), using turbo speed in purification mode for 1hour.
(5) Tested by third party lab in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albus) 8032 as testing bacteria
(6) Contains fluorinated greenhouse gases R134a is hermetically sealed within the product Refrigerant: R134a Weight: 0.155 kg GWP: 1430 CO2 equivalent: 0.22165 tons