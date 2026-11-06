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Climate care

Climate care (25)

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  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC0950/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
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  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series

Philips 800i Series
Air Purifier

AC0850/31
  • Purifies rooms up to 24 ㎡
  • 190 ㎥/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active carbon filter
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  • Philips Air Purifier

Philips Air Purifier
900 Series

AC0917/00
  • Remove 99.9% particles@3nm
  • PM2.5 & allergens display
  • Up to 45.6 m2
  • Auto, Sleep mode
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  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series
  • Philips 3000i Series

Philips 3000i Series
Air Purifier for XL Rooms

AC3033/30
  • Room size: up to 66 m2
  • 520 m³/h clean air delivery rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
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  • Philips Series 3000

Philips Series 3000
Nanoprotect HEPA Pet odor Filter

FY3129/00
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  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series

Philips 600i series
Air purifier

AC0650/20
  • Purifies rooms up to 44 m2
  • Operates at max. 12W
  • 170 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • Connected to the Air+ app
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  • Philips 3000 series

Philips 3000 series
Pet Air Purifier

AC3360/10
  • Innovation “Interactive mode”
  • 10x Speed suction removes fur on the ground and floating fur
  • Eliminates up to 16 types of pet odors, bacteria, viruses and allergens
  • Pet and owner friendly design
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  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series

Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC3220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
  • 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 50% quieter purification
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  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000

Philips Series 3000
Air dehumidifier

DE3223/30
  • Dehumidify up to 30L/Day**
  • Room size: up to 63 m²*
  • Aroma dispenser enabled
  • Digital humidity display
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  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000
  • Philips Series 3000

Philips Series 3000
Pet Air Purifier AC3681/10

AC3681/10
  • Purify 51㎡ space
  • Remove pet odor
  • Remove pet allergens
  • Floating Fur Collection System
  • Purify 48㎡ space
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  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC4220/12
  • Purifies rooms up to 156 m2
  • 600 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 and Gas sensors
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  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series

Philips Air Performer 8000 series
3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF870/35
  • Purifies rooms up to 70m2
  • 270 m3/h Clean Air Rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected to Air+ App
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