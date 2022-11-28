AMF870/35
Our smartest, most powerful all-in-one AirPurifier
Air Performer cleans the air thoroughly, heats the room and cools you when needed. It removes 99.97% of all unseen particles and automatically adapts its powerful performance to your needs. Pure and cozy air all year round, adapted to you.
Purifies rooms up to 70m2
270 m3/h Clean Air Rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
Connected to Air+ App
It distributes powerful clean airflow to every corner of the room at a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 270 m3/h(1), thoroughly purifying even large rooms up to 34 m2(2) to protect you from bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, dust mites, harmful gases, odors and other pollutants.
Only Philips Air Purifiers have NanoProtect HEPA filtration with active carbon and pre-filter to remove 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns(3). NanoProtect HEPA technology not only traps pollutants, but also uses an electrostatic charge to attract them, cleaning up to 2X more air than traditional HEPA H13 filtration(4).
Cools you with powerful clean airflow that feels natural and pleasant. With adjustable airflow rotation of up to 350 degrees, it will reach everywhere. Thanks to its bladeless design, it does not blow gusts of air, creating a consistent stream of fan airflow up to 1579 m3/h, fully customizable with 10 speeds to suit your comfort need.
(1)CADR is tested by a certified third party lab, according GB/T18801-2015.
(2)Calculated according to NRCC-54013 test standard, using cigarette smoke CADR tested according to GB/T18801-2015.
(3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by a 3rd party laboratory.
(4)Philips air purifiers have higher Clean Air Delivery Rate and energy efficiency with a NanoProtect HEPA filter than with a HEPA H13 filter, tested to GB/T 18801.
(5)The average sound level, based on GB/T4214.1-2017 (IEC 60704-1 - 2020, MOD). The sound level may change due to the conditions in your room and the location of the device.
(6)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location.
(7)Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, with appliance running in turbo mode for 1.5 h in a test chamber contaminated with HCOV-229E virus aerosols.
(8)From the air that passes through the filter, tested by third party lab OFI using house dust mite, birch pollen, cat allergens and fungal spores.
(9)Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in your appliance requires connection to the Air+ app via Wi-Fi.
(10)Not applicable to heating mode. In heating mode, it uses 2200 W to warm up the air.
(11)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.