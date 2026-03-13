Support
AMF870/35
Wi-Fi networks compatible with Connected Philips Air Purifier
Can I switch off the Wi-Fi in my Philips Air Purifier and Air Humidifier?
What does the PM2.5 indicator in my Philips Air Purifier mean?
What do the indicators or error codes on my Philips Air Purifier mean?
Can I clean the filters and pre-filter of my Philips Air Purifier?
How to activate the AI for my Philips Air Performer on Air+ App?
My Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier displays Code E6 and stops working
There is a constant or flashing light on my Philips Air Purifier
My Philips Air Purifier does not remove odors properly
My Philips Air Purifier is too loud
My Philips Air Purifier powers off unexpectedly
My Philips Air Purifier does not improve the air quality
I cannot connect my Philips Air Purifier with the App
My Philips Air Purifier produces a bad or unpleasant smell
My Philips Air Purifier makes an unusual noise