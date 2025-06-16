Designed specifically for pet households, effectively removes floating fur and fur on the ground. With innovative” Interactive mode”, it attracts pet with sound and light, allowing them to play near the air purifier while it sucks up fur.
Designed specifically for pet households, effectively removes floating fur and fur on the ground. With innovative” Interactive mode”, it attracts pet with sound and light, allowing them to play near the air purifier while it sucks up fur.
Designed specifically for pet households, effectively removes floating fur and fur on the ground. With innovative” Interactive mode”, it attracts pet with sound and light, allowing them to play near the air purifier while it sucks up fur.
Innovation “Interactive mode”
10x Speed suction removes fur on the ground and floating fur
Eliminates up to 16 types of pet odors, bacteria, viruses and allergens
Pet and owner friendly design
10X TurboSpeed* airflow - Capture of Floating Fur
Featuring a powerful fan and unique airflow design, the system creates a Bernoulli-effect negative-pressure chamber. The pressure differential between inner/outer chambers accelerates air intake velocity up to 10 times*, while turbo exhaust forms a high-speed circulating fur-capture zone. This 'Vortex Grab' technology delivers instant results - Capturing floating hair and settled ground-level fur with lightning efficiency.
Innovation "Sound & Light Attraction Suction"
Using the app to pick your pet’s favorite light & sound—luring them closer, removing fur while playing.
Pet-Specific formula eliminates 5 types of odors
Pet-Optimized Activated Carbon Formula effectively eliminates 5 Major Pet Odor**s. 4-Stage Filtration Adsorbs, Locks and decomposes odors. Rapidly Eliminate Rotten, Pungent & Acidic Odors (H₂S, NH₃, CH₃SH, CH₃COOH, N(CH₃)₃).
Eliminates 3 Categories of Bacteria and Viruses***
Proven Elimination of 3 Pathogenic Bacteria: Salmonella Typhimurium, Staphylococcus epidermidis, Escherichia coli; 4 High-Risk Viruses: Human Coronavirus (HCoV) , Influenza A Virus (IAV) , Enterovirus 71 (EV71) ,Feline Calicivirus (FCV); 3 Common Allergens: Dust Mite Allergen (Der f1/Der p1) ,Fel d1 Protein (Cat) , Can f1 Protein (Dog)""***
Precise Air Monitoring with Instant Visual Alerts
AreaSense Smart Sensing Technology utilizes professional-grade sensors to detect allergen-release moments, scanning air quality 60,000 times per minute****. It provides real-time monitoring of PM2.5 levels, allergen concentrations, and gaseous pollutant grades. Ambient lighting color changes instantly to reflect air conditions, while app displays live IAI™ Air Index, TVOC and allergen risk levels.
Thoughtfully designed, for pets and their owners
Pet-Loving Design: Anti-tip base; Paw-proof buttons prevent accidental activation; Chew-resistant cable etc. Owner-Centric Features:Top carry handle for effortless portability; Compact footprint fits snugly in small spaces; 22dB Sleep Mode*****, ensuring undisturbed rest for you and your pet
The 10x speed test results come from an internal laboratory. Based on the powerful hair removal mode, the wind speed at the same position of the air outlet was measured using a wind speed testing device. The wind speed at the inlet of the strong suction negative pressure hair collection duct is up to 10 times higher than that of the inlet without such a duct.
Ground fur removal rate tested by an internal laboratory. Due to the use of different environments, the number of pets, pet hair characteristics (such as thickness, softness, length, etc.), the actual use of the effect will be different.
Floating fur removal rate tested by an external laboratory. Due to the use of different environments, the number of pets, pet hair characteristics (such as thickness, softness, length, etc.), the actual use of the effect will be different.
The external laboratory tests the cat allergen Fel d1, dog allergen Can f1 and dust mite allergen Der f1 removal rate with reference to the GB/T 18801-2022 national standard for air purifiers, after the machine maintains Turbo mode operation for 60 minutes in a 30-cubic-meter experimental chamber. In actual use scenarios, different use effects may be caused by factors such as house size, house ventilation, outdoor air conditions, and sustained release of allergens.
The test was conducted by an external laboratory with reference to GB/T 18801. 2022 air purifier, open Turbo gear test, in 30m³ test space for 60 minutes, the test virus is influenza A virus A/PR/8/34 H1N1, the test host is M DCK cells, measured influenza A virus H1N1 removal rate > 99.99%. The test was conducted by an external laboratory with reference to GB/T 18801. 2022 air purifier, open Turbo gear test, in the 30m³ test space for 60 minutes, the test virus is enterovirus EV71, the test host is Vero cells, the test is repeated 3 times, measured EV71 removal rate > 99.99%.