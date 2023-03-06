With just one push of a button, the air purifier filters the invisible viruses, allergens or pollutants in your home, to keep it clean and safe. It purifies quickly and effectively, thanks to its clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 190 m³/h.
Powerful airflow circulation effectively covers rooms up to 24 and distributes clean air in every corner of the room. This boosts performance to 190 /hr CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate). It cleans 20 in less than 16 min. (1)
Filters 99.5% particles as small as 0.003 microns
3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, Active Carbon filter and pre-filter captures 99.5% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria (7), pollen, dust, pet dander, odours and other pollutants. Certified by the European Centre for Allergy Research Foundation.
Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (2). Coronavirus (HCOV-229E) virus removal rate up to 99.96% from the air, based on third party data. (4).
Smart sensors for intelligent purification
Scans the air 1000x a second to detect ultra fine-particles. Reports the air quality in real time, and intelligently chooses the right speed for your home (in auto mode).
Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.
Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation
In Sleep mode, the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep.
Low energy consumption
Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 20 W power. This is equivalent to a standard light bulb.
Air quality display
See the real-time air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 with an intuitive color ring
Smart filter indicator
The air purifier accurately calculates filter lifetime based on pollution level and operation time. It notifies you when filter needs replacement, for easy maintenance.
The Philips Air+ app: your smart, clean air solution
Air+ app provides a smart experience that ensures you breathe clean and healthy air. The app keeps track of all indoor and outdoor pollutants and automatically adjust your devices performance, so you dont have to. Air+ keeps you in control, at home or away. Control the air at home with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Home.
New replacement filter
The compatible replacement filter for this device is FY0910. This new filter replaces the predecessor FY0293 and offers even better performance.
(4)From the air that passes through the filter. Microbial reduction rate test at external lab, appliance running in turbo mode for 1.5h in a test chamber contaminated with human coronavirus (HCOV-229E) aerosols.
(2)Tested by Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. in a 28.5m³ chamber with airborne influenza A(H1N1); reduction measured in Turbo mode after 10–20 mins. Air purifiers don't protect against COVID-19 alone but can support overall protection (US EPA).
(3)From the air that passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(4)Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.
(5)The recommended service life for the device is based on a theoretical calculation of the average annual regional values of harmful air particles outdoors and daily use of the air purifier for 16 hours in automatic mode.
(6)Tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab./From the air that passes through the filter, tested to JISB 9908-2011
(7)Alexa and Google Home availability depends on your location.
(8)The average noise level, based on GB/T4214.1-2017 (IEC 60704-1 - 2020, MOD). The sound level may change due to the conditions of your room and the location of the device.