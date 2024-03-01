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  • Designed for keep pet family Designed for keep pet family Designed for keep pet family

    Series 3000 Pet Air Purifier AC3681/10

    AC3681/10

    Designed for keep pet family

    Designed for raising furbabies family, it efficiently solves the three major pain points of "floating pet hair, pet odor and allergens" of pet families

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    Series 3000 Pet Air Purifier AC3681/10

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    See all Air purifier

    Designed for keep pet family

    • Purify 51㎡ space
    • Remove pet odor
    • Remove pet allergens
    • Floating Fur Collection System
    • Purify 48㎡ space
    Mixhole dual effect technology, remove pet odors and HCHO

    Mixhole dual effect technology, remove pet odors and HCHO

    The new Mixhole dual-effect technology can not only decompose pet odor molecules, quickly remove pet odor, form harmless solid substances such as salt and water, but also remove formaldehyde, which can be used by the whole family

    Sterilization and anti allergic respiratory system

    Sterilization and anti allergic respiratory system

    Removes >98% of cat and dog allergens (dander, hair, excrement) * and cares for allergies Dust mite allergen removal rate 98%**Bacterial virus spatial removal rate > 99.9% , influenza A virus H1N1, Staphylococcus albican, Escherichia coli)***

    Multifunctional air handling system

    Multifunctional air handling system

    The machine displays the pollution levels of gaseous pollutants, and allergens in real-time, and can filter out 99.97% of particles from the smallest to 0.003 micrometers**** , quickly converting the air into a new one, and enjoying fresh air together with pets

    Floating fur Collection System, Farewell to Pet Hair

    Floating fur Collection System, Farewell to Pet Hair

    360 circulating air system with simultaneous air intake on both sides and bottom, air outlet at the top, forming an accelerated air circulation field. The washable pre-filter design effectively intercepts floating pet hair.Automatic floating hair collection system, the Scraper can be automatically scraped up and down, the floating hair does not fly in the air, fully automatic hair collection - cleaning hair - storage hair, redefine the pet environment, Free your hands return to intimacy

    Friendly design for guarding pets

    Friendly design for guarding pets

    The height of the four feet of the whole machine is designed with a new aesthetic design, and the base is solid and the height is more stable, which effectively prevents pets from playing and pushing down the purifier.Pet lock design to prevent pets from accidentally touching buttons.The standing height can accommodate most current household vacuum cleaner bottom brushes for quick bottom cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Sand
      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      254 x 526.6 x 601  mm

    • Features

      PM2.5 sensor
      Yes
      AeraSense technology
      Yes

    • Country of origin

      Country of origin
      China
      Made in
      Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      55  W

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220  V

    • Replacement

      Replacement filter:
      FY3129/00

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    • *Tested by a third-party lab per GB/T 18801-2022 standard for allergen removal (cat allergen Fel d1 and dog allergen Can f1) after 60 mins in Turbo mode in a 30m³ chamber. Actual results may vary due to room size, ventilation, outdoor air, and continuous allergen release.
    • **Tested by a third-party lab per GB/T 18801-2022 in a 30m³ chamber. Dust mite allergen Der f1 removal rate measured after 60 mins in Turbo mode. Actual results may vary due to factors like house size, ventilation, outdoor air, and continuous allergen release.
    • ***Tested and nominal by a third-party laboratory in accordance with the GBT/18801-2022 standard. The measured values are the test results of the prototype sent for testing, and there may be slight differences in the measured values of each device.
    • ****Tested by a third-party lab at 5.33 cm/s airflow, the filter’s primary passage efficiency for 0.3μm particles is high. Most particles carrying dust mites, pollen, and pet dander are larger than 0.3μm. Data source: Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, 2012, Portnoy et al.

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