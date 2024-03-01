AC3681/10
Designed for keep pet family
Designed for raising furbabies family, it efficiently solves the three major pain points of "floating pet hair, pet odor and allergens" of pet familiesSee all benefits
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The new Mixhole dual-effect technology can not only decompose pet odor molecules, quickly remove pet odor, form harmless solid substances such as salt and water, but also remove formaldehyde, which can be used by the whole family
Removes >98% of cat and dog allergens (dander, hair, excrement) * and cares for allergies Dust mite allergen removal rate 98%**Bacterial virus spatial removal rate > 99.9% , influenza A virus H1N1, Staphylococcus albican, Escherichia coli)***
The machine displays the pollution levels of gaseous pollutants, and allergens in real-time, and can filter out 99.97% of particles from the smallest to 0.003 micrometers**** , quickly converting the air into a new one, and enjoying fresh air together with pets
360 circulating air system with simultaneous air intake on both sides and bottom, air outlet at the top, forming an accelerated air circulation field. The washable pre-filter design effectively intercepts floating pet hair.Automatic floating hair collection system, the Scraper can be automatically scraped up and down, the floating hair does not fly in the air, fully automatic hair collection - cleaning hair - storage hair, redefine the pet environment, Free your hands return to intimacy
The height of the four feet of the whole machine is designed with a new aesthetic design, and the base is solid and the height is more stable, which effectively prevents pets from playing and pushing down the purifier.Pet lock design to prevent pets from accidentally touching buttons.The standing height can accommodate most current household vacuum cleaner bottom brushes for quick bottom cleaning.
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Replacement
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