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  • FY3129/00 æ»¤ç½‘
  • FY3129/00 æ»¤ç½‘

Series 3000Nanoprotect HEPA Pet odor Filter

FY3129/00

Nanoprotect HEPA Pet odor Filter

Nanoprotect HEPA Pet odor Filter For Philips Pet Air Purifier AC3680

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Nanoprotect HEPA Pet odor Filter

Nanoprotect HEPA Pet odor Filter

HEPA filters can remove fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (approximately 1/800 of PM2.5)*, including viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, and animal dander.

Filter designed specifically for keep pets

New Mixhole dual effect technology, integrating odor purification and formaldehyde removal capabilities:Decompose odor molecules, quickly remove pet odors, and form harmless solid substances such as salts and waterAmino formaldehyde removal formula, efficient adsorption and decomposition of formaldehyde

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested with NaCl aerosol per DIN71460-1/ISO11155-1 by a third-party lab. The filter captures particles as small as 0.003 microns. For reference, PM2.5 particles are ≤2.5 microns—about 833 times larger than 0.003 microns.