FY3129/00
Nanoprotect HEPA Pet odor Filter
Nanoprotect HEPA Pet odor Filter For Philips Pet Air Purifier AC3680
HEPA filters can remove fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (approximately 1/800 of PM2.5)*, including viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, and animal dander.
New Mixhole dual effect technology, integrating odor purification and formaldehyde removal capabilities:Decompose odor molecules, quickly remove pet odors, and form harmless solid substances such as salts and waterAmino formaldehyde removal formula, efficient adsorption and decomposition of formaldehyde
Tested with NaCl aerosol per DIN71460-1/ISO11155-1 by a third-party lab. The filter captures particles as small as 0.003 microns. For reference, PM2.5 particles are ≤2.5 microns—about 833 times larger than 0.003 microns.