ProductsSupport
zh/en

Climate care

Climate care (55)

1 - 12 of 55 results
Sort:
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips

Philips
Air Cleaner

AC2882/30
  • Up to 38m²
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips
  • Philips

Philips
Air purifier

AC4076/30
  • CADR 302 m³/h
  • Formaldehyde removal 99% (2h)
  • PM2.5 removal rate >99%
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips NanoProtect Pro S3
  • Philips NanoProtect Pro S3

Philips NanoProtect Pro S3
Nano Protect Filter

FY5186/20
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000

Philips Series 5000
2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier

DE5205/30
  • Dehumidifies up to 25L/Day
  • Purifies up to 270 m3/h (CADR)
  • Real-time feedback
  • Automatic and manual modes
View product
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000

Philips Series 5000
2-in 1 Air dehumidifier

DE5205/39
  • Dehumidifies up to 25L/Day
  • Purifies up to 270 m3/h (CADR)
  • Real-time feedback
  • Automatic and manual modes
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i
  • Philips Series 5000i

Philips Series 5000i
Air Purifier

AC5660/30
  • Room size: up to 76 m²
  • Room size: up to 156 m²
  • Efficient harmful gas removal
  • App connected
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC4220/12
  • Purifies rooms up to 156 m2
  • 600 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 and Gas sensors
View product
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series

Philips Air Performer 7000 series
2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

AMF765/30
  • Purifies rooms up to 34m2
  • World's first 2-in-1 Air Purifier to use AI technology
  • 3-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration
  • Ultra-quiet operation
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips Series 4500i
  • Philips Series 4500i
  • Philips Series 4500i
  • Philips Series 4500i
  • Philips Series 4500i
  • Philips Series 4500i
  • Philips Series 4500i
  • Philips Series 4500i
  • Philips Series 4500i
  • Philips Series 4500i
  • Philips Series 4500i
  • Philips Series 4500i
  • Philips Series 4500i
  • Philips Series 4500i

Philips Series 4500i
Air Purifier

AC4558/31
  • Room size: up to 48m²
  • Room size: up to 104m²
  • PM2.5&Gas&Allergen feedback
View product
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 8000 series

Philips Air Performer 8000 series
3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF870/35
  • Purifies rooms up to 70m2
  • 270 m3/h Clean Air Rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • Connected to Air+ App
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series
  • Philips 2000 Series

Philips 2000 Series
3-in-1 Purifier, Fan and Heater

AMF220/35
  • Purifies rooms up to 20 m²
  • 165 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filters
View product

Discontinued

  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series

Philips 1000i Series
Air Purifier

AC1715/30
  • Purifies rooms up to 38 ㎡
  • 300 ㎥/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
View product