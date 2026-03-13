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Series 5000i Air Purifier

Discontinued

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Series 5000iAir Purifier

AC5660/30

Series 5000i Air Purifier

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips Series 5000i Air Purifier - English

  • PDF file, 595.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Quick start guide Philips Series 5000i Air Purifier AC5660/30

  • PDF file, 2.6 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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