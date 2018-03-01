Removes particles as small as 0.003um in the air*

With cutting edge VitaShield IPS purification technology, this product is proven to reduce ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 um (800 times smaller than PM2.5); including PM2.5, virus, bacteria, pollen, dust, and pet dander. It provides superior particle clean-air delivery rate (CADR) at 600m3/h. In a room of 20 m2, it can purify the air in less than 5 minutes, so the air gets cleaned 12 times every hour.