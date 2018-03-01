Discontinued
AC5660/30
Healthier air, always
With unique dual air flow architecture, this compact purifier outperforms even larger devices in room up to 76m2 against PM2.5, formaldehyde, allergens, bacteria and viruses. Visualize and control your air anywhere anytime.
Room size: up to 76 m²
Room size: up to 156 m²
Efficient harmful gas removal
App connected
With cutting edge VitaShield IPS purification technology, this product is proven to reduce ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 um (800 times smaller than PM2.5); including PM2.5, virus, bacteria, pollen, dust, and pet dander. It provides superior particle clean-air delivery rate (CADR) at 600m3/h. In a room of 20 m2, it can purify the air in less than 5 minutes, so the air gets cleaned 12 times every hour.
Equipped with VitaShield IPS technology, this product can effectively reduce harmful gases such as formaldehyde, VOCs, and odors. With the special active carbon not only capturing but also breaking down formaldehyde into harmless substances, it is tested to provide a formaldehyde CADR at 300m3/h.
With an extra-sensitive Allergen mode, this product effectively detects and reduces allergens like pollen. Certified allergy friendly by ECARF (European Center for Allergy Research Foundation).
Removes 99.97% >0.3microns particles: tested in 3rd party lab, it is from the air that passes through the filter.
Decay test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with 100-200 µg nebulised airborne influenza A(H1N1), result has shown >99.9% reduction of airborne Influenza A virus (H1N1) within 30 minutes of operation, tested in Bacteria & Virus mode.
CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015
Tested for Staphylococcus Albus by a third party lab, condition refer to Anti-bacterial properties tested according to GB21551.3-2010 using staphylococcus Albus, initial concentration is 1.3*10^5 cfu/m3, result has shown >99.9% after 1 hr of operation tested in Bacteria & Virus mode.
Tested on the filter media with NaCl aerosol, classified at 3nm, with air flow at 427.5m3/h, according to DIN71460-1, in 2017 by third party test lab.